Mayor, 2 others killed in La Union

By SHERWIN DE VERA

UPDATED OCT.3, 7:16 A.M.

VIGAN CITY — Unidentified assailants ambushed the mayor of Sudipen, killing the official, his security detail, driver and wounding his wife at around 6:40 pm yesterday, October 1.

Alexander Boquing, who took over the mayoral sit from his wife last May 2016 elections, was declared dead on arrival (DOA) at the Ilocos Sur District Hospital-Tagudin, along with his bodyguard, Police Officer 2 Rolando Juanbe, from multiple gunshot wounds on different parts of their body and head.

His driver, Boni Depdepen, was rushed to Lorma Medical Center in San Fernando, La Union, with Boquing’s wife, Vice Mayor Wendy Joy, where he was also pronounced DOA.

The vice mayor, who suffered abrasion in the head and bullet wounds to her left hand, is now recuperating according to authorities. Members of the Regional Public Safety Battalion are stationed at the hospital to beef-up the security.

Initial police investigation said the attacked happened while the group was traversing the Bangar-Castro provincial road in Bgry. Cadapli, Bangar town on board the couple’s Toyota Hi-lux. They were on their way home to Castro after attending the wake of a municipal official.

In an interview by the media, the chief of Bangar police, Inspector Cirilo Butigan, Jr. said they were able to get the plate number of the killers’ vehicle and accounts from witnesses.

A special investigation task force was created by the PNP to probe the killing.Police are now looking into business and political motives since the mayor is not in Malacñang’s list of narco-politicians. #nordis.net