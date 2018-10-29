LGUs suspend classes, work as Northern Luzon braces for ‘Rosita’

By SHERWIN DE VERA

Updated October 29, 8:09 pm

BAGUIO CITY — Local chief executives suspended classes in at least three provinces in Northern Luzon in preparation and as a precaution to adverse effects of Typhoon Rosita (International name: Yutu).

To date, the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Abra, and Isabela have issued suspension of classes in all levels from October 29-31, on Sunday, October 28. La Union and Pangasinan have also declared the same today, October 29.

Work in government and private offices are also suspended on the same date except for Ilocos Sur and Pangasinan. It is up to private offices to decide on whether to temporarily halt their operations or not.

Also, government offices that are directly involved in disaster response were advised to maintain the operation of their offices to ensure quick delivery of service during and after the typhoon.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Calanasan and Conner in Apayao, and Itogon, Benguet have also announced the same. La Trinidad announced the suspension in all levels and Mankayan has only suspended classes in pre-school to high school levels. The City of Baguio announced the same just after noontime.

In ground zero

In the town of Itogon, the local government will enforce forced evacuation today in identified critical areas, affecting more than a thousand individuals, said town chief Victorio Palangdan.

“We still need to check if all the families in critical areas have left, if not we will have to force them out this time,” Palangdan said in a phone interview

He said that as early as Saturday, October 7, local officials already met with representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine National Police among others to plan for the impending onslaught of Rosita.

According to him, some 400 individuals from Loacan village have voluntarily evacuated to the Pacalso National High School in Tuding.

He added that rescue teams, DPWH and even private companies and individuals are also on standby for possible road clearing and rescue operations.

The town was hit by a tragic landslide killing more than 80 individuals during the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong, forced evacuation.

Current forecast

Forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon, with almost the same track and strength as Ompong, is expected to make landfall morning (5:00 to 7:00 am) of October 30, over Southern Isabela- Northern Aurora area.

The weather agency said that “Rosita” has maintained its strength and predicted course as of 5:00 pm today and expected to traverse Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, Nuvea Vizcaya, Benguet and La Union. The typhoon packs 150 kilometers per hour (kph) maximum sustained winds and 185 kph gustiness, with a speed of 15kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is now in effect in the Provinces of Isabela, Quirino Nueva Vizacya, Ifugao and Northern Aurora. TCWS No. 2 is up for Cagayan, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte and Apayao. Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands are all under TCWS No. 1.

PAGASA also warned of possible storm surges in the coastal areas as high as three meters in the coastal areas of Isabela, Cagayan, Aurora, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and La Union.

Fishermen and light watercrafts have been advised not to venture in the areas with TWCS and the southern seaboards of Sourthern Luzon. # nordis.net

