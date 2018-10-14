Intensify protection of Mt. Data reserve — PAMB

By GWEN GAONGEN

www.nordis.net

SAGADA, Mountain Province — The Mt. Data National Park Protected Area Management Board (MDNP-PAMB) reiterated calls to intensify protection of the Mt. Data National Park during its third quarter meeting held at Abatan, Buguias, Benguet.

This is a reversal of its 2013 recommendation calling for the dis-establishment of MDNP.

The Mount Data National Park (MDNP) remains to be of ecological, economic and aesthetic importance to the indigenous peoples within the Protected Area and the Philippines as a whole. The MDNP also provides global ecological contributions through its various flora and fauna that are endemic only in the area and in the Cordillera mountain range.

It also contributes to carbon sequestration. With this, it is recommended by the MDNP Protected Area Management Board to remain as a protected area (PA). As a PA it is more appropriate to be a “Protected Landscape” as defined by the NIPAS Act.

The recent call to call for the protection of MDNP and arrest its further degradation as based on the results of the Protected Area Suitability Assessment (PASA) done by both the CENRO Buguias and CENRO Sabangan. Said PASA underwent a participatory community validation and affirmation that was attended by stakeholders from the barangays covered by the MDNP.

In order to prevent the further deterioration of the PA by both human and natural factors, the following actions are commended by the board:

Complete fencing of the Wane Watershed in order to arrest destruction of the remaining 87 hectares from possible land conversion for agricultural usage and limit pollution from solid, liquid and possible toxic wastes; Lobby for the allocation of funds from government and private entities and international financial institutions for infrastructure and vengeneering methods for the stabilization of 100 meter areas on both sides of the Halsema highway to include interventions such as drainage canals, benching and riprapping and other identified priorities by the Barangay government; Existing/de facto agrarian land shall remain such but no further expansion into forest land be allowed and a program of converting existing chemical reliant farming to natural or organic farming shall be developed; No new structures shall be allowed to be built within the PA. Other actions include: To protect potable water sources, a radius of 100 meters from the water source be designated as “No Build”, No Pasture Area, No Chemical Farming Areas; No new tax declarations, titles, mining or logging licenses be issued within the PA; 7. stop timber poaching, forest fires and over extraction of minor forest products; Conduct a more aggressive information and education campaign (IEC) on the MDNP and this recent position, and Increased policy advocacy from private institutions, traditional institutions and local government units.

The development of the park and people’s livelihoods is also necessary in keeping MDNP. By this the PAMB calls for cooperation and coordination with Local Government Units and government agencies, private institutions for landscaping or “beautification” of specific sites within the PA. There will be reforestation, Assisted Natural Regeneration, agro-forestry and other forest development in areas identified through participatory community mapping as degraded forest areas.

To promote livelihoods, the PAMB shall continue to identify and promote scenic areas along the Halsema Highway as viable eco-tourism sites. The PAMB, LGU and concerned agencies shall also develop a strategic program of achieving agro-tourism/agro-educational hubs from existing chemical based vegetable gardens within the PA.

In terms of resource utilization, the Wane Waters remain to be an object of controversy between Benguet and Mountain Province. Hence the groups seek an urgent resolution to the problem that will ensure mutually beneficial and mutual responsibility between the two provinces. For better programming, in depth hydrology studies of the PA waters will be done.

As to timber resources, the implementation of the jointly recognized Sustainable Traditional Indigenous Forest Resource Management Systems and Practices (STIFRMSP commonly referred to as “Batangan System”) by the DENR and NCIP in the Municipality of Tadian; as stipulated under the Joint Implementing Rules and Regulations (JIRR) must be respected. Such implementation of the Batangan System is subject to its operationalization that will be defined under approved Resource Use Plans.

A survey of the MDNP area of coverage as well as the delineation of existing mossy forests and pine forests will be conducted in order to update and validate area of coverage. It will be recalled that in 1936 “Baguio-Bontoc Scenic Park” was established through Proclamation Number 65. In 1940 through Proclamation 634, the “Baguio-Bontoc Scenic Park” was changed into the “Mount Data National Park”.

This established that 100 meters on both sides of the Halsema Highway from Capongga, Tublay, Benguet to Napua, Sabangan, Mountain Province and the Mount Data Plateau with a total land area of 5,512 hectares in 11 municipalities as a protected area. This was further amended by Proclamation 548 that established the Ambuklao Watershed under the National Power Corporation. Portion of the MDNP overlaps with the 123,000 hectare watershed of the Ambuklao and Binga Dams.

With this, the PAMB hopes to achieve better participation and compliance of the communities within the PA as the survival of remaining mossy, pine forests and other plants and animals in Mt. Data National Park also mean sustainable and climate resilient livelihoods and communities. # nordis.net