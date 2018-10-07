Ilocano victims relive Martial law horrors

By PAOLA ESPIRITU

BATAC, Ilocos Norte — The gathering of almost 300 people in an Ecumenical Mass to commemorate Martial Law on September 21 proved that it brought utmost horror even to former President Ferdinand Marcos’ kakailian in Ilocos Norte.

According to the Martial Law victims themselves, no one was spared in the attacks by the military junta especially them, who have lived in the remote and far-flung areas of Ilocos Norte. Alberto Rosete from Isic-isic, was 30 years old when he was illegally detained by members of the 50th IB led by a certain Lt. Acub sometime in October 1983. For 4 days, he was repeatedly hauled, beaten and harassed while in the hands of the military who had insisted he was a member of the New People’s Army. Rosete, who was not able to contain his emotions, said he thought he would die particularly when the soldiers fired at him, wounding his head.

“I never thought I’d make it. Until now, I remember how difficult it was to stay alive then,” said the 65 year-old Martial Law victim. He was only released because one of the military was a relative. But even after he was released, he was under surveillance and was ordered to report to the camp for 3 months.

Basilya Domingo, 73, another Martial law victim claimant, has already lost hope on finding her sons Rogelio and Elisio who went missing since 1980. The two, ages 26 and 17 that time, told their parents they will look for work in the neighboring town but they never came home.

Basilya believes they were accosted by the military and were probably used as guides. She also asks why she was denied of the claims by the Human Rights Victims Claims Board (HRVCB). “Why would I make up a story on how I lost my children? It was exhausting, going from a military camp to another, just to look for my children,” she tearfully shared. Basilya only hopes Rogelio and Elisio find peace wherever they are.

“Thousands of martial law victims were denied of the claims because of the absence of sufficient evidence. But most of the victims, especially farmers do not keep evidences. What we have are the testimonies of other victims who have experienced, first hand, the terrors during those years,” pointed out Lenville Salvador, a political detainee during Martial Law.

He said the implementation of the RA 10368 Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013 has already ended. Of the 75, 749 claimants, of which more than 500 came from Ilocos Norte, only 11, 103 were granted claims. Salvador said it is not the victims’ fault why they were denied.

Salvador slammed the HRVCB for its insensitivity and argued they should explain in Congress why too many claimants were denied. The HRVCB should have visited the affected communities and the victims, citing massive forced evacuations in communities in Pagudpud and Dumalneg in Ilocos Norte, so they themselves can see and understand the situation, he added.

In a statement, the Martial Law Victims Association in Ilocos Norte (MLVAIN) said they will forward another petition to the Congress, the Senate and the Commission on Human Rights to enact another law for the reparation and recognition of martial law victims.

Meanwhile, church leaders and members, people’s organizations and individuals expressed their support in the continuing fight for justice. The United Church of Christ of the Philippines through a statement delivered by Rev. Edmond Sulatre, reminded the countless and grave human rights violations during the Martial Law which include the extra-judicial killings, harassment, rape– all committed by state agents. “We know the real story- we should never forget and allow it to happen again. We are one with you. Your aspirations are ours as well,” he told the participants.

For the youth group Anakbayan, Marcoses’ crimes should never be forgotten. “We will never move on until the Marcoses continue to hold on their power and go on with their corrupt practices. They should admit the crimes they’ve committed and be held accountable for all the atrocities,” said Anakbayan chairperson Lea Grace Alfiler.

Antonino Pugyao, Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation chairperson, slammed the Marcoses for the continuing corruption practices naming the misuse of the RA7171 or the Virginia Tobacco Excise Tax as one of the controversial and latest illustration.

He noted that from 2006-2016, Ilocos Norte has received a total of 1.7B and yet, farmers in the province have not benefited from it.

“Instead of following what the law has identified as support plans to farmers like cooperative, livelihood, agro-industrial and infrastructure projects, Gov. Imee Marcos chose to purchase small trucks worth P64.45M- which is P21.45 overpriced based from the Commission on Audit report,” Pugyao said

Pt. Jaypee Bulusan of the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance criticized the Duterte regime for declaring Martial law in Mindanao and implementing Marcosian policies nationwide. He said the series of checkpoints, unreasonable questioning of police and military forces to the participants of the ecumenical mass from Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte prove how Duterte uses his power to intimidate, threaten and harass his critics.

“Sherwin de Vera and Rachel Mariano, both activists, development workers and critics of the policies and programs of this regime, are facing trumped up charges of rebellion, the alleged crimes they did not commit. Duterte, like Marcos, will do every means to silence his critics but we will not back down” Bulusan said.

Alfiler also slammed Marcos loyalists and apologists who attempt to revise history. “We will not cower in exposing the evils of the martial rule, we will continue to fight for what is true,” she further said. # nordis.net