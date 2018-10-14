House inquiry on Itogon landslides pushed

By SHERWIN DE VERA

MANILA — Partylist representatives and environmental groups are pushing for a Congressional inquiry on the deadly landslides that struck the town of Itogon,

Benguet.

Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA) and Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (KPNE) joined Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate in filing House Resolution No. 2238, on October 10, urging the Committee on Natural Resources to investigate the incidents, believed to be related to the large-scale mineral extraction of Benguet Corporation, Incorporated.

It was co-introduced by Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro of Act Teachers, Arlene Brosas and Emi de Jesus of Gabriela Women’s Partylist, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Sarah Jane Elagao of Kabataan Partylist.

Also included in the request for inquiry is the landslide in Naga City, Cebu near the Apo-Cemex quarry site. The twin tragedies claimed 94 and at least 72 lives, to date, in Itogon and Naga City respectively.

The resolution noted that BCI was able to “maintain status quo for more than a year” because President Rodrigo Duterte did not implement the suspension order against the company in deference to the corporation’s appeal.

Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources Regina Lopez in 2016 ordered the suspension of BCI and the full rehabilitation of its abandoned mining sites and facilities as a result of audit conducted by the office.

BCI Responsible

“While it is true that there needs regulation, small-sclae miners are not at fault for the Itogon tragedy. To not point out the accountability of BCI in the landslides compounds to the insurmountable grief of those who have lost not only their family members but also their source of income,” reads part of the document.

Meanwhile, Santos Mero, Vice Chairperson of CPA and a native of Barangay Ucab in Itogon, during the press briefing at the Batasang Pambansa, said “BCI’s century-old operation is responsible for the destruction of our land and its increased vulnerability to landslides and other disasters.”

He shared that for 90 years, the company operated underground mines and conducted open pit mining from 1983-1997.

Also, Leon Dulce, KPNE National Coordinator underscored that BCI “put the lives of [the miners] and their families at risk” by contracting out small scale miners in an area already known to be landslide-prone.

The KPNE leader referred to the Benguet Corporation – Acupan Contract Mining Project where BCI allowed independent contractors to mine their abandoned tunnels. The miners get a measly 30% share of the gold output.

Under this outsourcing scheme, Benguet Corp does not have to spend for the salaries, safety equipment, shelter, and hazard pay of the small scale miners while it reaps 70% of the gold mined.

Call for support

“We support this resolution and urge other lawmakers to back the inquiry,” said CPA’s Mero.

He revealed that his group was able to conduct a series of talks with the victims, miners and barangay officials in the course of their relief mission.

CPA is the main mover for the Serve the People Brigade – Cordillera that also delivered food assistance and psychosocial intervention in the different parts of the region for the affected populations to cope with the disastrous aftermath and added devastation to livelihood left by the onslaught of typhoon Ompong (intl name, Mankhut).

Mero said the affected communities fully support the move for an investigation. They are also hopeful the Lower House will act immediately on the matter and conduct an onsite investigation.

Livelihood lost

The CPA leader also underscored the impact of the incident to thousands of small-scale miners and their families.

The “small miners should not be blamed, because of the ban imposed on their livelihood, many are experiencing hunger. Even those who are merely processing mine waste and into gold panning are arrested and slapped with charges,” Mero said.

Last September 17, Environment and Natural Resources chief, Roy Cimatu, declared a total ban on small-scale mining in the Cordillera. The prohibition also effectively revoked the temporary permits issued by the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board in Benguet province. He also instructed the police and military to enforce the order.

“The ban should be selective, to be enforced in the disaster area. Cimatu’s decision takes away our livelihood and favors corporate mining, especially BCI,” Mero said.

According to the scoping study commissioned by the provincial government, SSM is the primary livelihood in seven towns of Benguet. The study also noted that there are 81 SSM associations in Benguet, 53 are in Itogon as of January 2018. # nordis.net