Farmers demand junking of Oil Deregulation Law

KILUSANG MAGBUBUKKID NG PILIPINAS PRESS RELEASE

www.nordis.net

QUEZON CITY — For the eight consecutive weeks, oil prices have again increased, now with a record-high additional Php1.35 per liter.

Based on latest oil price monitoring, the unabated oil price hikes have pushed oil prices to its highest levels in a decade. The cumulative increase for 2018 now range from Php13 to Php 14 per liter.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) is strongly demanding for the junking of the Downstream Oil Deregulation Law which allowed oil companies to set oil prices at their every whim.

“The downstream oil industry must be placed under government regulation. Twenty years of oil deregulation only caused more misery and hardship for consumers and superprofits for oil companies,” according to Antonio Flores, secretary general of the KMP.

“The government remains useless and powerless as usual when it comes to high oil prices. Filipinos are at the mercy of oil companies. The culprit of this situation is the Oil Deregulation Law,” the KMP leader said.

“Oil price hikes will immediately result to increase in prices of food and almost all basic goods and utilities. Oil price hikes will inevitably result to higher cost of living and more hardship for Filipinos,” Flores said.

The peasant leader said high fuel prices have also impacted the agricultural production costs which have increased in the past months due to several factors. Higher fuel cost would mean heavy losses for farmers and agricultural producers. Fuel is used in the production, post production and transportation of agricultural goods.

Diesel prices now range from P45.65 to P50.39 a liter while gasoline prices range from P53.05 to P63.27 a liter. Diesel prices which have gone up for 28 times have registered a net increase of P13.50 per liter while gasoline prices have a net increase of P13.37 a liter.

Kerosene which is commonly used for cooking in farming households now range from P49.82 to P59.95 per liter. It increased for 26 times with a net increase of P12.71 per liter.

“Nabawasan na ng husto ang badyet para sa pagkain dahil sa mataas na gastos sa produksyon at mataas na presyo ng bigas at iba pang bilihin. Hindi naman lumalaki ang kita ng magsasaka. Mas madalas ay lugi pa dahil sa utang at kalamidad. Ramdam na ramdam ng mga magsasaka ang mabigat na kalagayan at hirap,” Flores said. # nordis.net