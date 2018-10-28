EDITORIAL | Are we a democracy or a dictatorship?

www.nordis.net

Some how the present Philippine Constitution is called the democracy constitution and its preamble states, “We, the sovereign Filipino people, imploring the aid of Almighty God, in order to build a just and humane society, and establish a Government that shall embody our ideals and aspirations, promote the common good, conserve and develop our patrimony, and secure to ourselves and our posterity, the blessings of independence and democracy under the rule of law and a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality, and peace, do ordain and promulgate this Constitution.”

It repeats in some detail this declaration in all 21 sections of Article II, the Declaration of Principles and State Policies which emphasizes in “Section 1. The Philippines is a democratic and republican State. Sovereignty resides in the people and all government authority emanates from them.” And, that: on Section 3. Civilian authority is, at all times, supreme over the military. The Armed Forces of the Philippines is the protector of the people and the State. Its goal is to secure the sovereignty of the State and the integrity of the national territory. Section 4. The prime duty of the Government is to serve and protect the people…” and so on.

Famous (infamous) pronouncements by the president since he took his oath of commitment to uphold the Constitution has reflected his loyalty otherwise in action in his: war on drugs, unsolved cases of massacres, EJKs against the poor (peasants & urban poor) vav due process and the rule of law as people know it; in the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, and alleged attempts to create conditions to declare martial rule over the country (ie. bombings in Davao City, Red October, etc.); quitting on the people in the order to terminate the peace negotiations with the NDFP/CPP/NPA; acts of misogyny against women, his false promises to end contractualization; the imposition of Train 1 and Train 2, and many other instances.

It is going to be the midterm elections in May next year and the filing for candidacy for electoral positions are done. As citizens protected by the democracy Constitution and as people concerned for our communities, our children and their future let us put more effort at intelligently selecting our representatives in government this time. Let us do our own background checking and weighing for our common interests against the individual interests of these people vying for our support in the elections.

The country first before any self serving interests to enrich individuals or business conglomerates against supporting public interests for health, education, safety, food security, etc. Let us go for governance for the people, of the people and by the people – democracy, not for another local or national or wanna be tyrant, or dictatorship. # nordis.net