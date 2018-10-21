Ecumenical humanitarian aid reaches Benguet communities

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Smiles filled the faces of residents affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in Benguet as they received assistance from the humanitarian response team led by protestant churches.

The Operation Paglingap of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines delivered relief goods on October 16-17 to Cobabeng, Ekip and Mangagew in Bokod, Sitio Pangtal, Poblacion and Adireg in Kabayan, and Upper Baculungan Sur in Bugias.

A total of 425 families were given food packs enough for two weeks consumption of a family with five members.

This was in coordination with the Regional Ecumenical Council in the Cordillera (RECCORD) and Serve the People Brigade-Cordillera Disaster Response Network.

Reverend Jed Manzano, Chairperson of RECCORD explained that Kaiabang, the provincial chapter of the Cordillera People’s Alliance, facilitated the selection and preparation of the communities.

“According to the field appraisal we conducted with Kaiabang, these communities received few to no assistance at all. Their proximity to the town centers and current state of livelihood were also considered,” he said.

Sphere standards

During calamities and disasters, the people affected by the event have the right to receive assistance, primarily from the government and as additional support from humanitarian institutions explained Almond del Rosario.

“After disasters, food relief are given as a life saving measure during the emergency phase,” he explained.

Del Rosario is the lead person for the NCCP’s Ompong response to the regions North of Manila.

He pointed that international standards mandates that food items should be enough to sustain a family of five for a week or about 10 kilograms of rice. Nutritional value of the food items must also correspond to the required intake of individuals which is at least 21 kilocalories a day.

“Our packs comply with the Sphere Standard, with 20 kilograms of rice, eight cans of sardines, one kilogram of mungbean and dried anchovies. We do not give noodles and coffee because these items do not have the needed nutrition,” Del Rosario explained.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development family food package distributed during calamities and disasters is enough for only two days for a family of five. It contains 6 kilos of rice, 4 cans of sardines, 4 cans of corned beef or meatloaf and 6 sachets of coffee or cereal drinks. While food packs from local governments commonly contain about half of the DSWD package.

A veteran of the Yolanda relief and rehabilitation where he served as the NCCP’s livelihood officer, Del Rosario said in his eight years in humanitarian service, he has yet to see government response that follows international standards.

“As the primary responder, the government should be the one following the Sphere Standard. Besides having the fund and logistical capacity, the government also receives the assistance from foreign donors so there is no reason why it cannot provide the appropriate response,” said Del Rosario.

What is Sphere? This sets the framework that govern humanitarian response to populations affected by disasters, whether natural or man-made. Its core principle are (1) to take all possible steps to alleviate human suffering arising out of calamity and conflict, and (2) people affected by disasters have the right to life with dignity and therefore the right to receive assistance and protection. Its cornerstone is the Humanitarian Charter and provides for the Minimum Standards to be attained in disaster assistance in relation to water supply and sanitation, food aid and nutrition, shelter and health services. There are also key indicators to measure the impact of processes used and programs implemented in the course of the humanitarian response. The Charter also underscores the mandate of the states and parties to the conflict to guarantee the right of the people to protection and assistance. In instances where they are unable or unwilling to comply, they must allow humanitarian organizations to provide the assistance and protection. A Sphere Handbook published in 2000, was designed to provide guidance in the conduct of humanitarian aid in times of disasters. It may also be used in framing disaster preparedness and humanitarian advocacy programs. While it is not designed for the response to technological disaster situations, the guidelines remains applicable for the population movement or impacts by such event that requires humanitarian assistance. The Sphere Project is an initiative of humanitarian NGOs and the Red Cross and Red Crescent in 1997 that farmed the Humanitarian Charter and Minimum Standards. (Sourced from the Sphere Project Handbook, 2004 Edition)

Dismal gov’t response

Narratives from the communities reached by the relief mission illustrated how weak the government’s disaster response has been, with some not receiving any assistance at all.

Residents in Upper Baculungan Sur claimed they received no assistance even for the opening of their roads.

“They [the government] did not attend to our needs after the calamity, they just don’t know how hard it is for us here after the typhoon,” said Laldi Bilango, a member of the barangay council in mixed Ilokano and Kankana-ey.

The councilman shared they opened the roads themselves, by pooling funds to rent a backhoe and community labor.

In Kabayan, the goods delivered by choppers were only distributed a week after, claimed the recipients during a brief program before the distribution.

While already passable, clearing is still ongoing along the Kabayan-Bugias road, with some portions under constant watch for falling rocks. The municipality was isolated for almost five days after the typhoon.

Beneficiaries in Barangays Ekip and Cobabeng also noted that items given during the activity are much greater than the ones distributed by the national and local governments. In Sitio Mangagew, Cobabeng, residents said the team was the first to bring relief goods after the typhoon.

Del Rosario said their team heard common stories from communities they have visited, noting that complains ranges from insufficient, inefficient and politics-tainted relief delivery.

Get organized

The punong barangay of Ekip, Francis Delfin, acknowledged the role of the local people’s organization Sakbat, who reached-out to Kaiabang for assistance right after the calamity.

He said that in the past, it was also Sakbat that facilitated the delivery of relief goods that they pooled to start a cooperative that provides them with cheap rice and groceries up to this day.

Residents of Cobabeng also affirmed the importance of their association not only to get assistance during disasters but also for their other needs.

In Baculungan Sur, the activity also served for the community organization to rekindle their campaign for increasing the farm gate price of their produce and demand for production subsidy from the government.

Kaiabang’s Lilian Falyao said that local organizations are vital in asserting the rights of communities for sufficient and efficient relief delivery.

“For the past years, the success of Kaiabang’s response to disaster-stricken communities is anchored on the existence of people’s organizations that provide timely and appropriate information, the necessary manpower to move the goods, and manage other assistance such as livelihood support,” she said.

Meanwhile, Del Rosario reminded the beneficiaries and their local partners that disasters does not only arise from natural occurrences. He underscored that organizations must also unite against projects that result to man-made disasters such as destructive projects and militarization.

Operation Paglingap

Operation Paglingap is the NCCP’s humanitarian response to disaster stricken areas. It is made possible by its fundraising campaigns through its member churches in the country and with the bulk coming from the global network Action by Churches Together (ACT Alliance).

The Typhoon Ompong response covers the four regions North of Manila. The Ilocos leg served 614 families from three municipalities in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur. The beneficiaries were among the poorest and with the least assistance received from the government according to their local partners. The team is set to conduct relief distribution in Cagayan Valley from October 22 to 26.

ACT Alliance is composed of 150 church and church-related organizations and works in 125 countries. Its member institutions strictly comply with international standards and code of conduct for humanitarian response.

The network resource mobilization is about $3 billion annually that serves for humanitarian aid, development support and advocacy programs implemented by around 25,000 staff from its member organizations.

The NCCP is the only national organization in the Philippines affiliated with the network.# nodis.net