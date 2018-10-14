Duterte, econ managers do not want to return coco levy fund to coconut farmers

KMP NEWS RELEASE

MANILA — Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and claimants group Coco Levy Fund Ibalik sa Amin (CLAIM) said it will hold accountable President Rodrigo Duterte and the economic managers if the coco levy fund is not returned to real beneficiaries of the fund — small coconut farmers and their families and heirs.

Congress today recalled the coco levy bill that was ratified by both the Lower House and Senate last August. According to news reports, Duterte intends to veto or reject the ratified bill because of concerns and worries raised by economic managers particularly the Department of Budget and Management. Duterte was supposed to approve and sign the coco levy fund on October 8 but was removed from the agenda. Senate majority leader Miguel Zubiri offered to recall the bill and reconstitute the bicameral conference committee to reconsider the legislative measure.

“Farmers have been waiting for more than 40 years for the coco levy to be returned to them,” according to KMP secretary general Antonio Flores. An estimate of 3.5 million farmers and their families will benefit from the coco levy fund.

“Economic managers want to dip their hands into the multibilion coco levy fund and totally ease out farmers and farmer-representatives from the coco levy trust fund committee. The economic managers want to utilize the fund for their own and plunder the coco levy anew.”

Flores said coconut farmers do not actually concur fully with the ratified coco levy fund bill because of the nature of the measure that is privatization which will deprive farmers of their right to the coco levy fund.

“Already worse as it is, the economic managers’ want to further tweak the coco levy bill to make it perpetually inaccessible to farmers.”

On August 29, Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed bill that intends to establish a trust fund for coconut farmers. The consolidated version of the Lower House was approved by the congressional bicameral conference committee last August 1, 2018. In the ratified version of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Act, the bill will create the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Trust Fund Committee that will manage the fund and will Implement the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan.

Six farmer representatives will be appointed to the Trust Fund Committee.

The funding will be Php100-billion, with Php5-billion annual budget until the Trust Fund runs out. The fund shall be utilized for shared facilities program, scholarship program, empowerment of coconut farmer organization and their coops, farm improvement to encourage self-sufficiency, and health and medical program for farmers.

Among the concerns in the bill raised by economic managers is about the composition of the committee that will manage the fund and the P10-billion rice competetiveness enhancement fund.

In a national consultation of small coconut farmers last August, farmers resolved to strengthen the national campaign to recover the coco levy fund.