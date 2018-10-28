Cordi youth seeks support against red-tagging

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Student leaders sought the assistance of Baguio elders, local and national government officials on Wednesday, October 24 to address harassment and vilification campaign against their organizations.

In behalf of other organizations, Marben Panlasiqui of the Youht Act Now Against Tyranny (YANAT) raised that red-tagging is “an actual threat” to them and their members during an elder’s forum, the Dap-ay Discourse on Baguio Issues.

He explained that from experience “red tagging” eventually leads to various other forms of rights violations even to death, citing the recent massacre of nine farmers in Sagaya City, Negros Occidental.

The activity was attended by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, Baguio Coundilor Faustino Olowan, Baguio City Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative Roger Sinot, Sr. and Metro Baguio Tribal Elders and Leaders Assembly (MBTELA) President Evelyn Afidchao. The discourse is patterned from the practice of decision making that draws the consensus of community folk through their elders.

John Mendoza, a psychology student of the University of the Cordilleras and a coordinator of Anakbayan-Cordillera, cited the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) sharing of a meme in their Facebook account naming youth organizations allegedly receruiting for the “Red October” plot. He shared that red tagging of their organizations is not a new occurence but has become more aggressive today.

“The BCPO did not bother to verify the information in the meme they shared,” he said.

The post calls on parents to prevent their kids from joining the National Union of Students of the Philipines (NUSP), Anakbayan, Kabataan Partylist, College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP),NNARA-Youth, SCMP, and League of Filipino Students (LFS). The meme included photographs of national leaders.

“We know for a fact that many of us who were red-tagged have been killed,” said Zarate, who is victim of red-tagging himself, adding that “exposing these lies is the first line of defense.”

He said the government refused to learn from the lessons gleaned from the martial law under the late Ferdinand Marcos.

“Even if I declare that I am a communist, they can not arrest me because the anti-subversion law no longer exists, technically,” he added.

Olowan told the youth leaders to seek an audience with the Baguio city council to confront the issue. “Write a letter of request addressed to the vice mayor, we will accomodate you in our regular session and we will ask the police to be present to shed light to the issue,” he said.

While Afidchao assured the youth leaders that they are with the fight against repression and ready to accompany them to the city council.

Prior to this, a dialogue held and a total of 9 complaints were filed today, October 22 at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) CAR regional office.

“The complaints filed were reports from students and organizations in various schools in Baguio City that include cases of red-tagging (in social media, AFP and PNP forum in schools, among others), surveillance, intimidation and harassment of youth leaders and organizations for the past months”, said Christian Dave Ruz, Kabataan Partylist Cordillera spokesperson.

“The Commission commits to do our best for a swift and fair investigation of the cases filed” said Atty. Rommel Daguimol.

CHR-CAR also plans to have a community-based dialogue if "all parties may be amenable."