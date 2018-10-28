City supports House Bill protecting BPO workers

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Workers of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Baguio City found allies in the Baguio City Government as members of the Baguio City Council unanimously adopted the proposed resolution supporting legislation in the House of Representatives ensuring the welfare and protection of BPO workers in the Philippines.

The author of the resolution, Baguio City Councilor Arthur Lapaan Allad-iw in his explanatory note stated that BPO is now one of the fastest growing and dynamic industries in the world. He noted that in Asia, the Philippines emerged as one of the major players in the BPO industry and is expected to continue and grow in the coming years.

Allad-iw stated that House Bills 156, 661, 2233, 4629, 5728 and other similar bills reasserts the prescribed labor set forth in the Labor Code and institutionalize additional benefits that would hopefully address specific work-related problems and issues peculiar to the nature of the BPO work. He added that they seek to safeguard the welfare and interest of BPO workers.

The councilor stressed that there is a need to bring Philippine Laws up to date with regard to this vital new industry and an urgent action to protect the labor rights and welfare to the greatest asset of the Information Technology -BPO industry, its workers.

In the past months, workers from the BPO industry sought help from the office of Allad-iw against what they felt as unfair labor practices in their company. A series of dialogues and inquiries followed wherein the workers voiced-out their work experiences in their respective workplaces.