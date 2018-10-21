Cimatu orders fast-track of minahang bayan permits

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — After a month of operation stoppage that caused hardships and uncertainty, small-scale mining, one of the traditional livelihood in the Cordillera, is back on track and here to stay.

The fast-tracking of approval and opening of People’s Small-Scale Mining Area in Itogon, Benguet was ordered by Environment secretary Roy Cimatu in a dialogue on Wednesday, October 17 at the DENR-CAR regional office.

“I am now directing the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB) to immediately open a minahang bayan,” Cimatu said before the more than 5,000 small scale miners who attended the dialogue.

This came a month after he ordered the stoppage of all small scale mining operations and activities in the Cordillera region following the large landslide in Sitio 070, Barangay Ucab in Itogon town during the height of typhoon Ompong last September 15.

However, Cimatu reiterated the stoppage order on mining activities is not yet lifted until a minahang bayan would be approved and be declared as such by the PMRB and the DENR.

“We will be stricter in approving Minahang Bayan sites, and affirm whether they conform to standards that are safe especially for the miners,” he said.

Still favors corporations

Kabenguetan Ilaban ti daga, Biag ken Kinabaknang (Kaiabang), the provincial chapter of the Cordillera People’s Alliance in Benguet is calling for “selective closure” in the disaster area. The group said that Cimatu’s order denies thousands of families of their primary source of livelihood.

The group said that like the imposition of the ban, the recent pronouncement of Cimatu still favors corporate mining.

“They allow Lepanto, Philex, and BCI to plunder our resources while tightening the screw against small-scale miners through the National Task Force in Mining Challenge and the Small-scale Mining Act,” said Engr. Vergel Aniceto of Kaiabang.

He explained that besides stringent provisions that are hard to comply with, the real objective of minahang bayan is to confine small-scale mining while allowing mining corporations to take over mineral lands.

“In truth, they just want to us become beggars in our own ancestral land, asking for pieces and crumbs from mining corporations. Small-scale mining has long been our livelihood, by limiting it, they are actually limiting our survival,” Aniceto lamented.

Small miners’ petition

Cimatu urged small scale miners to be true to their statement in their petition to lifting of the ban on small scale mining brought by Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan.

The petition said that small miners will ensure a “better, safer and responsible mining in Itogon.” Also stated in the document are the demands to allow the processing of more than 60,000 sacks of ore and gold panning.

The DENR head said it will be up to PMRB to determine the matter.

“Our (mining) associations and the members undertake to comply with regulatory measures your good office and related offices will impose for proper operations,” read the petition of the Benguet Federation of Small Scale Miners Inc. and the other small scale mining associations in Benguet which was presented by lawyer Mary Capuyan-Fokno.

The miners also expressed agreement to “enter into a Stewardship Agreement” for reforestation and rehabilitation efforts and selling their produce to the Central Bank.

Review of other sites

In the same gathering, Cimatu instructed the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to “revisit and validate” other minahang bayan in the country determine their safety against geological hazards.

According to the secretary, the environment department started processing 80,000 hectares of land to be segregated for the exclusive use of legal small scale mining activities including tunneling and controlled mineral processing.

Based on a scoping report submitted to the province, households in seven of the 13 towns of Benguet are dependent on small scale mining, with 81 small scale mining associations. PMRB data showed that as of last February, there are 31 applications to declare their area as minahang bayan.

The Benguet Corporation which has patent over the land located in Sitio Luneta in Barangay Loacan, has already given its consent to convert the area into a minahang bayan and the DENR already made publication for the use of the lot and no petitions were received in the past 10 days.