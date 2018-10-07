Bed capacity increase of BGH signed into law

OFFICE OF BAGUIO REPRESENTATIVE MARK GO PRESS RELEASE

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed into law Republic Act 11084 increasing the bed capacity of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) from 500 to 800 principally authored by Baguio City representative Mark Go.

“We thank the president for signing this very significant and important measure. This is what BGHMC needs considering that the same is the premiere hospital in the north.” Go expressed.

BGHMC attends to an average of 40,000 in-patients and about 400,000 out-patients annually.

Its subsidy to thousands of indigent patients amounts to Php400 Million a year. Currently, BGHMC has an average bed occupancy rate of 120% with a patient to nurse ratio of 1:40.

“It was two decades ago since the last expansion of BGHMC from 400 to 500 bed capacity. With the growing population and people who are seeking medical attention, such bed capacity increase of BGHMC is justified. Not only this entails additional health facilities and medical equipment but also manpower such as doctors, nurses, other medical professionals and administrative employees,” the lawmaker said.

“This is the fruit of our effort in Congress designed to provide quality health care services. Certainly, this bed capacity increase will redound to the benefit of our people,” the Baguio solon said. # nordis.net