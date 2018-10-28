Abra holds 1st Provincial IPMR summit

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Abra held the First Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) summit in the province on October 24.

The IPMR summit is part of the celebration of the 21st IP month. Abra Provincial IPMR Romero Daoaten led the conduct of the activity.

IPMRs of different LGUs in Abra attended the summit where discussions of the issues concerning IP communities in the province were some of the highlights.

During the summit, the building located in Barangay Calaba of Bangued intended for IPMR activities and programs was turned over to the IPMRs. The said facility is named Tingguian Building and was constructed way back 2006 under then provincial IPMR Cesario Baroña. The building will serve as the provincial center for all IPs in the province.

NCIP Attorney IV Charles Domasi oriented the IPMRs on the new rules and regulations governing NCIP in settling cases covered by customary laws such as addressing disputes in indigenuos cultural communities (ICCs).

According to the data presented by Provincial Officer Genesis Quiblado, Abra has the most number of IPMRs compared to other provinces in the Cordillera Region. The province boasts of 98 IPMRs in place in 78 barangay LGUs, 20 from the municipalities, and 1 provincial IPMR.

IPMRs or ICC representatives are chosen by their communities in a process determined by the community members in a consensus. The IPMR to the legislative council will represent the general concerns and welfare of ICCs in their respective LGUs.

NCIP-CAR director Atty. Roland Calde explained that provision IPMR in LGUs is not based on the ground stated in Republic Act 7160 (Local Government Code) as viewed by some LGUs but based on the existence of IPs in the areas.

IPMR is provided by RA 8371 (Indigenous Peoples Rights Act) and supported under the Constitution, however, the NCIP director said that some LGUs are still not recognizing and facilitating the selection of IPMRs.

Of the 160 IPMRs with Certificate of Affirmation issued by the NCIP-CAR in 2017, 155 have assumed office. While only Abra, Benguet and Kalinga, and only 24 of the 80 municipalities in CAR have IPMRs.