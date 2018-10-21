A marker for Ibaloy language unveiled

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — A ten-foot steel marker dubbed as Bantayog-Wika to honor the Ibaloy language now stands at Burnham Park’s Ibaloy Heritage Garden.

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (Commission on Filipino Languages) inaugurated the marker on Wednesday, October 17 as part of the third summit on the Filipino language that carries the theme, Wika ng Pamamahala ng mga Katutubo. The marker took the shape of a piece of bamboo, on it the poem of Andres Bonifacio, Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa is incribed in Baybayain.

KWF Commissioner Purificacion Delima said the marker hopes to promote the preservation of indigenous Filipino languages .

“Language is intangible. The marker makes it tangible,” she said at the sidelines of a three-day language summit being held at the University of the Philippines Baguio.

Delima said that many of the indigenous languages are endangered of extinction because these are not passed on to the younger generation. She said the KWF also helps in keeping these languages alive through their Bahay-Wika program. She said they build schools where the remaining elders who can speak the languages teach the young.

The Bantayog-Wika for the Ibaloy language is the 10th such markeR to be installed nationwide.

Ibaloy is the third Cordillera language to have a marker. A Bantayog-Wika for the Tuwali language of Ifugao now stands at the Ifugao State University in Lamut town while a marker for the Ikalinga language of the Kalingas was put up at the Kalinga State University in Tabuk City.

Delima said KWF hopes to put up markers for all indigenous Filipino languages and will attempt to install 20 markers in 2019.

The KWF documented some 149 languages in the Philippines that are still alive, but 33 of these are still being validated.

Ibaloy, Kalanguya, and Kankana-ey are the three indigenous languages spoken in Benguet province.# nordis.net