Weekly Reflections: Children in God’s kingdom

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

www.nordis.net

“Let the children come to me, and do not stop them, because the Kingdom of God belongs to such as these. I assure you that whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God like a child will never enter it.” – Mark 10:16

Christian Education and Nurture Month

In our church calendar, the month of September is Christian Education and Nurture Emphasis month. This is a time for us to recognize the importance of Christian education and nurture in the total life and witness of the church. I would like to believe that Christian education and nurture has been the source of the strength of Protestant evangelical witness throughout the ages. The moment Christian education and nurture is neglected, church growth will be stunted and her witness to the world will be weakened.

Christian parents are responsible for many things with respect to their children. They are called upon to provide their children with food, shelter, and clothing. But in this Christian Education and Nurture Emphasis Month, we are reminded that in the words of our Biblical text, our greatest responsibility as Christian parents is to let our children come to Jesus. When we do not do this, then we have failed somehow in our Christian responsibility to our children.

Jesus touching little Children

Mark 10 speaks to this particular concern. It is a very familiar text and yet we often miss the point. Most often than not, we see this story of Jesus and the children, as a sentimental and heart-warming incident. We see Jesus as one who loves the little children because they are so nice and sweet and innocent. But that is not the point at all.

Mark the Gospel Writer tells us that some parents brought their children to Jesus, because they wanted him to touch them. Well, these parents were not hero-worshipers, who wanted the thrill of this great teacher touching their children. They were not sending their children to Jesus to get his autograph. It was not a superficial and shallow excitement that they were after. No, they wanted Jesus to change the lives of their children.

Touching in the Scriptures is a means of bringing blessings to a person. We are reminded of Isaac – though he was fooled into thinking it was Esau – he touched Jacob and blessed him (Gen. 27). We are reminded of Jacob on his deathbed. His twelve sons and the sons of Joseph came before him and he touched each one and blessed them (Gen. 48).

Yes, we also remember Jesus touching someone or being touched by someone. When the woman who was bleeding for 18 years touched Jesus, the life and healing power and strength of Jesus flowed into her. When Jesus touched a man born blind he was given sight. When Jesus touched a man with leprosy he was healed. Whenever Jesus touches someone, that someone is changed in some way. Somehow the life of Jesus flows in and through his or her life.

Now, some parents, then, wanted Jesus to touch their children. But then our Scripture lesson tells us that the disciples drive them away. Perhaps, the disciples considered Jesus to be a very busy person, and they knew that children can be bothersome. And so, they wanted to keep Jesus free to attend to more important matters. Perhaps, the disciples did not think children are important enough to receive Jesus’ attention.

It is surprising to note the disciples acted in this manner. Because it was just a short little while before, and we can read this in Mark 9, that Jesus had taken a child in his arms and said, “Whoever welcomes this little child in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me …” (Mk. 9:37).

Children are very important to Jesus, so important that he became angry with his disciples for what they did. We read Jesus saying in Mark 9: “And if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to be thrown into the sea with a large millstone tied around his neck” (Mark 9:42). Or, to paraphrase this Biblical text, Jesus was in effect saying, “If anyone gets in the way and prevents children from coming to me, if anyone causes them somehow by example or words or attitudes or deeds to lose faith or weaken faith in me, it would be better for him to be thrown into the sea with a large millstone tied around his neck.”

These are very harsh words, but we have to understand that for Jesus children are very, very important.

Jesus Christ our Lord admonished his disciples for their behavior, he said to them: “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them.” Why? It is “because the kingdom of God belongs to such as these”.

This is the whole point of this passage. The children were not received by Jesus as being little Gentiles who needed to be converted. They were not received by him as being outside of the covenant. They were not received by him as being outside of the church or of God’s salvation. Jesus taught that the Kingdom of God also belongs to the children. Yes, our children are also sons and daughters of the Kingdom of God.

Now, what does this mean? It simply means that our children are God’s possessions. They are gifts to us of God’s wondrous grace. And we, as parents, are stewards of these precious possessions; we are stewards who must someday answer to the Master for how we have managed what are entrusted in our care.

Parents bringing children to Jesus

And so, since our children belong to the Kingdom of God, they must be brought to Jesus so that he can touch them. And as they grow up, they are brought to a full understanding how important they are in God’s eyes.

We need to do this as soon as possible, as early as possible. Our children should be learning to pray as they learn to talk. Our children should be reading the Bible as they learn to read. At an early age, then, we need to bring our children to Jesus so that he can touch them and bless them. If we would like to have a truly Christian nation in the future, then we have to start with the children.

Now, how do we do this? What does the Bible say to us?

From beginning to end, the Bible stresses the duty of Christian parents to give their children a Christian education and nurture. If we want our children to be touched by Jesus, if we want to bring our children to Jesus, we need to give them Christian education and nurture.

Deuteronomy 6 says, “Israel, remember this! The LORD – and the LORD alone – is our God. Love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength. Never forget these commands that I am giving you today. Teach them to your children. Repeat them when you are at home and when you are away, when you are resting and when you are working. Tie them on your arms and wear them on your foreheads as a reminder. Write them on the doorposts of your houses and on your gates” (Dt. 6:4-9).

In his Letter to the Ephesians, Apostle Paul also said, “Parents, do not treat your children in such a way as to make them angry. Instead, raise them with Christian discipline and instruction” (Eph. 6:4).

The message of the Scriptures is clear: we parents have a responsibility to give our children Christian education and nurture. And this is our responsibility, because our children belong to God, because they are part of the Kingdom of God.

Christian Education in the Home, Church, and School

Now, the next question that confronts us today is how are we to give our children Christian education and nurture? How are we to bring our children to Jesus so that he may touch them and bless them?

Since our children belong to God, they should receive a Christian education in the home, in the church, and in the school. I would like to think of the home, the church, and the school as the three legs of a tripod. As we know, all the three legs of a tripod are necessary to hold up a camera, a video-cam, a telescope, a surveyor’s transit, or whatever. Without one of the legs the whole business falls down. Likewise with Christian education and nurture in the home, in the church, and in the school. All three must work and stand together or the whole business comes crashing down.

And so, first and foremost, we do realize that the most important element of Christian education and nurture takes place in the Christian home. The Christian education and nurture received in the home is the basis for any education and nurture received in the church or in the school. If the home does not do its job, if the parents do not teach about Jesus Christ our Lord in the home, the efforts of the church and the school in this area will fall by the wayside. All Christian education and nurture must begin in the home. No parents can ever escape this responsibility and leave it to the church and the school.

Now, what form does Christian education and nurture takes in the home? It is our responsibility as parents to sit down with our children and explain to them God’s Word, that they belong to God and that Jesus Christ our Lord loves them. It is our responsibility as parents to tell our children that they are part of the Kingdom of God and that Jesus Christ our Lord wants to touch them in order to bless them.

Of course, telling our children about these things is not enough. We must also show them. We parents must be examples to our children of what a child of God really is. Our deeds, our character, our habits usually have a far greater influence on our children than our words.

Also, in a Christian home there should be much prayer for and with the children. This reminds us of Susannah Wesley, the mother of Charles and John Wesley. Charles Wesley was the writer of a thousand hymns that are now included in our Protestant Evangelical hymnals. His brother John Wesley was a famous evangelist, the founder of the Methodist churches. Their mother Susannah would spend one hour each day praying for her 17 children. In addition, she would take each child aside for a full hour every week to discuss spiritual matters. No wonder two of her sons were mightily used by God to bring blessings to people all over the world.

We do hope every family will examine their family life to make sure there is Christian education and nurture in their home. We do hope that every family will make sure their children are being brought to Jesus so that he may touch and bless them.

Moreover, Christian education and nurture should also take place in the church. In the church, the children must also be brought to Jesus so that he may touch them. And, once again, this must be done because our children belong to the Lord. This means that children ought to attend weekly worship services. It also means that the church ought to offer excellent church-school programs as well as various youth groups and activities in which our children and youth are taught and study our doctrines about Christ and our salvation.

Finally, Christian education and nurture should also take place in the school. A school is a Christian school if it is a school where the Lord Jesus Christ is openly honored and served. We are all encouraged to consider a Christian school and even a Christian college education for our children and youth. I think, one of the primary reasons why churches throughout the country have put up schools and colleges and even kindergarten schools in order to provide Christian education and nurture for our children and youth.

Deuteronomy chapter 6 tells us that as parents we have the responsibility to teach our children the ways of the Lord in all places and at all times, not only in the homes and in the churches, but also in the schools.

And so, may we listen once again to the words of Jesus Christ our Lord when he

said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them, because the kingdom of God belongs to such as these” (v.16). Amen.# nordis.net