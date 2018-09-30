UN hands lifetime award to Igorot woman activist

By KIMBERLIE GABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — An activist with an unwavering commitment to defend indigenous peoples’ rights who has been labelled by the Rodrigo Duterte administration as a terrorist, is given a lifetime achievement award by the United Nations.

Joan Carling, a Kankanaey from the Mountain Province was chosen as among the winners of the Champions of the Earth Award for lifetime achievement in her advocacies by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), one of the international body’s most prestigious awards.

“She has been defending land rights from grassroots to international levels for more than 20 years. Her main concerns include protection of land rights of indigenous peoples, ensuring sustainable development of natural resources and upholding human rights of marginalized people,” the UNEP said in its announcement.

Carling thanked UNEP for the award, saying she is humbled by the recognition.

Carling was former chair of the militant Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and former secretary general of the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP) based in Thailand. She was also appointed an indigenous expert by the UN Economic and Social Council and had served as a member of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues from 2014 to 2016.

To the Department of Justice, however, she was among 600 activists and human rights advocates, whom prosecutors have asked a Manila Regional Trial Court to declare as terrorists. It was not the first time she was accused of rebellion.

In 1989, she was the only Cordilleran among the so-called Maguindanao 16, who were arrested during the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino. They were delegates who attended a conference on ethnocide and militarization held in Mindanao. The military accused them of being communist rebels, but were released following the outbreak of protests.

Carling has decided to remain abroad while her counsel, lawyer Francesca Claver fights to remove her from that list.

“I haven’t been home since. It has uprooted me: I fear for the safety of my family and friends. But I need to stay more motivated than ever. I cannot give up the fight for my people,” Carling added.

Claver said she filed two motions for Carling and two other Cordillera women included in the DOJ terror list. The earlier motion was to remove them from the list and the recent one was to ask the court to hold in abeyance the publication of summons. “We are still waiting for the court’s response to our motions,” she said.

Claver added that the UN award is additonal proof that her client is a bonafide citizen and Indigenous Peoples’ rights activist.

Born in Baguio City in 1964, Carling said she grew up and completed grade school in a remote community where logging concession Heald Lumber operated in the Benguet town of Itogon. This mining town is currently in the spotlight because of a massive landslide that led to a crackdown against all pocket mining activities.

Heald Lumber largely supplied logs to the Benguet Corporation for the mine tunnels.

Families from the interior towns would sometimes come and trade for sugar, she said. “My parents would offer them a meal, and it was from these simple exchanges that I learned humility, reciprocity, and respect for our diverse indigenous communities and cultures,” Carling said.

She completed high school in Baguio, and took up courses in sociology and economics at what was then the University of the Philippines College Baguio (now the UP Baguio) in the 1980s.

In college, Carling said she did not seek out a life of activism, and had been private about her roots. “I did not tell my classmates I come from the Kankana-eys of Mountain Province because of the negative perception of indigenous people at the time,” she said.

But her community beckoned. The Kankana-ey clans joined Kalinga communities which opposed the Chico River Dam Project pushed by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The dam would have displaced 100,000 families in 16 upland towns and villages. Many of those who opposed the dam were jailed. Macli-ing Dulag, a Kalinga tribal leader, was assassinated in a failed attempt to quell opposition to the Martial Law project.

In 1984, Carling attended the Macliing memorial ceremonies at Barangay Betwagan in the Mountain Province town of Sadanga, where she embraced the upland communities’ communal ethics. “What I learned from our indigenous communities is this: When we destroy our lands, we destroy ourselves. By defending our land, we also defend our future and the generations to come,” she said.

Carling led the opposition against the construction of the San Roque Dam in the 1990s, because it would displace Barangay Dalupirip families in Itogon.

The government proceeded with the project, and the San Roque Dam now stands at San Manuel town in Pangasinan province, taking in water from the Agno river that discharges from Benguet province.

Indigenous Filipino activist Robie Halip describes Carling as a “staunch and fearless human rights defender,” having worked with her for seven years at AIPP, and Carling’s current post as a member of the the secretariat of the Indigenous Peoples Major Group on Sustainable Development Goals, a UN lobby platform.

Halip said Carling’s UN award highlights the role of IP women in the global people’s movement. Many IP communities still do not include indigenous women in decision making processes and are not accorded leadership roles, she said. # nordis.net