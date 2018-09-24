to clear her name, health rights activist voluntarily surrenders

By RENDILYN CUYOP

BAGUIO CITY — Rachel Siwag Mariano, a community healthworker and regional Coordinator of Community Health Education Services and Trainings in the Cordillera Region (CHESTCORE) submitted herself on September 18, 2018 at the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur to prove her innocence from the trumped-up charges filed against her by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed 4 counts of frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder against Rachel and 4 other women activists (Sarah Alikes-Abellon, Sherry Mae Soledad, Joanne Villanueva, and Asia Gepte) along with 18 other individuals in relation to a gun-firing incident that occurred in Sitio Mabileg, Brgy. San Ramon, Sigay, Ilocos Sur on August 4, 2017. In addition, on 22 July 2017, 10 counts of attempted homicide were filed against these women in relation to yet another alleged engagement between the AFP’s 81st Infantry Battalion with the New Peoples Army (NPA) in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur.

Then again in November 2017, another case of murder was filed against Rachel Mariano and UCCP Pastor Francisco Bonuan linking them to an alleged gun fight between the NPA and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in October 2017 in Patiacan, where an AFP soldier was killed. In order to avoid imprisonment, the victims were required to pay hundreds of thousands of pesos in bail money for the earlier cases of frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder and homicide.

However, the most recent case of murder filed against Rachel is non-bailable and a warrant of arrest has been issued against her on (date); she was adviced by her lawyer to submit herself to the court. “Her decision to submit herself to court is an act of courage to prove that she is innocent from all these false charges,” said Audrey Beltran from the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) one of the organizations that assisted Mariano with the legal procedures.

“These charges are all baseless, my mother is not a murderer. She is a community healthworker and her work has been concentrated here in the Cordillera and she never worked in Ilocos these past years,” said her oldest daughter, Aisah Mariano, Deputy Secretary of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA).

Following her appearance before the court, an order committing her to detention was issued and Mariano was taken to the Ilocos Sur Provincial Jail in Bantay town.