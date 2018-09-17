Teachers express concern over suicides

By SHERWIN DE VERA

VIGAN CITY — Public school teachers in Ilocos region expressed concern over the series of suicides among their colleagues, widely believed to be driven by work-related stress.

In a statement written in Filipino, ACT Teachers Union said the load of paper work and non-teaching jobs delegated to teachers negatively impacts on their physical and mental health.

According to the group, the recent suicide of Teacher Jay Rubino is the fourth incident in a span of a few months.

Last August 23, Teachers Shannen Espino, a 23 year-old kindergarten teacher, also took her life in Bacoor, Cavite over work overload.

Saturday classes

To concretize their claim, the group also sent a copy of a memo from the Division Office of La Union instructing public school teachers to conduct Saturday classes this month to “offset school days” for the “Result-based Performance Management System (RPMS) Roll-out for Teachers” and “suspension of classes due to inclement weather” last August.

“Many schools in La Union where not affected by flooding during the weeklong monsoon last August. Also many of our colleagues have Saturday post-graduate classes making this order burdensome,” said Florante Lachica, the group’s regional secretary.

He also added the order did not mention providing leave credits for teachers who will conduct their classes outside their regular duty.

Sections 13-14 of the Magna Carta of Public School Teachers (RA 4670) states that “co-curriculum and out of school activities any other activities outside is what is defined as normal duties” performed by teachers will receive appropriate remuneration.

Added burden

The RPMS Roll-out, scheduled on October 18, 19, 29 and 30, is among the Department of Education requirements being criticize by the teacher’s group as added workload.

Under DepEd Order No. 2 Series of 2015, the system will serve to measure the performance of personnel in the agency and basis for “rewards” including the granting of Performance-Based Bonus.

Teachers are required to submit Individual Commitment and Review Forms (IPCRF) for performance evaluation to measure the competencies of public school teachers so as to compensate them accordingly and to develop their quality of work.

However, Act Teachers Partylist noted “these systems for performance-related pay, such as the RPMS have only resulted in cutbacks on the benefits of personnel and continue to reject the demand for decent salaries.”

“RPMS is an assessment tool designed to squeeze state workers to perform beyond their capacities,” Representative France Castro of Act Teachers Partylist lamented.

According to the resolution filed by the group in the Lower House to look into the issue, quality indicators that are used in the IPCRF take into account “social factors such as poverty affecting both students and education personnel, shortages in facilities and instructional materials.”

Still too much

Act Teachers partylist and its union counterpart demand that DepEd ease the workload of public school teachers by immediately releasing a department order banning the assignment of non-teaching tasks to teachers and mandating the reduction of the required forms.

Recently, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones announced to lessen the paperwork required of public school teachers from 36 to 10.

“However, it has yet to walk the talk. DepEd should set in stone the results of their review of the forms. A department order should be immediately issued to ensure relief to the teachers in the field,” said Castro.

The group also took note of work being delegated to teachers that are not covered under their job description such as guidance counseling, clinical duties, management of feeding programs and canteen, repair works, monitoring 4Ps beneficiaries and as financial staff. # nordis.net