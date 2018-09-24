Serve the People Brigade gives out relief

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY – Around 260 families received relief packs in Itogon, Benguet after the Serve the People Brigade—Cordillera Disaster Response Network (STPB) held an aid mission in the area, September 20.

Convened during the aftermath of super typhoon Ompong, the STPB network delivered aid to three sitios in Ucab, Itogon.

Accountability

The STPB network said, in a press statement, that the “killer landslide” in Itogon town occurred because of the century-old, large-scale mining operations of Benguet Corporation (BC), among the first companies which operated mines in the region.

According to Bestang Dekdeken, secretary-general of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance and a convener of the STPB network, that years of mining of BC made the mountains unusable.

“…stronger typhoons, ground subsidence, and landslides became recurrent,” says Dekdeken who noted that the long-term mining of the mountains in Itogon made it unstable and vulnerable to landslides.

Locals in Ucab pointed out that the mountain where the landslide in Portal 070 occurred was where BC dumped soil during its open-pit mining operations in the late 90s.

“Only source of living”

In an interview, ‘John’ (not his real name) said that people in Ucab only resorted to small-scale mining (SSM) because there was “no other choice left.”

“We had no other recourse but to resort to small-scale mining,” said John, a 43 year-old migrant from Ilocos Sur.

The population in Ucab is mostly composed of migrant indigenous peoples who thrived off mining and others who would rather mine ore in the area.

Volunteers, donations, welcome

In a press statement, Dekdeken said that the disaster response network is still open for donations and volunteers.

“We are currently extending immediate relief to communities ravaged by typhoon Ompong, while assessing the short-term and long-term aid necessary to recover from the onslaught,” she said. # nordis.net