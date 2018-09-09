PNP arrests suspect in Abra bombing

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Abra police has arrested a suspect in the January 25, 2018 grenade blast that killed two policemen and injured 26 people, including Abra Rep. Joseph Bernos and his wife, La Paz Mayor Menchie Bernos during a public gathering.

Joel Millare Balucas, a 45-year-old farmer, was served an arrest warrant at his home in Lagayan town on Tuesday, September 4 afternoon.

Balucas is facing charges of double murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. Judge Raphiel Alzate of the Bangued Regional Trial Court Branch 1 ordered him arrested. He was one of three suspects being hunted down for the blast.

Those killed in the blast were PO3 Carlos Bocaig and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan. Bocaig was a member of the 84th Seaborne Company of the Special Action Force (SAF), which battled Moro rebels in firefights following the commando operation that killed Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, three years ago in Mamasapano, Maguindanao province.

The police and the families of 44 SAF troopers who died in Mamasapano were commemorating the third anniversary of the massacre when they received reports of the death of Bocaig.

