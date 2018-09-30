Ompong-hit areas appeal for more assistance

By SHERWIN DE VERA

VIGAN CITY — Officials from Ilocos Sur and Ifugao are calling for more government and private assistance to cope with the destruction of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Sur passed two resolutions during its regular session on September 25 seeking additional assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation (PMFTC).

Two weeks prior to Ompong, Ilocos Sur also declared a state of calamity due to widespread flooding caused by Habagat.

According to the resolution addressed to DSWD Secretary Virginia Orogo, the two calamities affected the people’s “livelihood and economic condition” causing “much hardships and sufferings” in the province.

The provincial board also requested PMFTC, thru the Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, its social responsibility arm, to provide assistance to tobacco farmers whose flue-curing barns were damaged by the typhoon.

Ilocos Sur is the top producer of the tobacco type and the company’s primary supplier of high grade leaves.

The resolution underscored the need to provide assistance to “replace or repair” the barns to “improve the quality” of Virginia tobacco produced. Both resolutions were authored by SP member Efren Rafanan.

Based on the latest report, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, damage to agriculture, public infrastructures and properties has reached more than P2.0 billion with 81, 461 families affected.

Meanwhile, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat continues to campaign for more help from the government and the private sector for the families of miners who perished in Itogon, Benguet.

So far, close to P500,000 has been raised from individuals and institutions through fund-raising activities in Manila. Pledges also continue to come in to help the families of the fallen Ifugao miners.

Baguilat is also calling the review of existing mining laws to ensure that small-scale miners will be able to work in a safe environment. # nordis.net