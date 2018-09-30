Of typhoons, farms, tailings dams and Lepanto mines

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Farmers tilling lands along the Abra River in Quirino town of Ilocos Sur knew that the heavy rains that came with typhoon Ompong would again wash out their ricefields. Experience taught them this.

But they do not lay blame solely on the weather disturbance. They also blame the decades-long mining operations of the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company for the deterioration of the Abra River, their main source of irrigation.

Romeo Magay-ayam, 39, a farmer from Patungcaleo village in Quirino town. His village is among those with rice fields along the banks of the Abra River.

“Rice fields along the Abra River banks are more productive, we could plant two croppings because the area is irrigated by the river but it is also most vulnerable to flooding,” Romeo said.

Romeo explained that rice terraces on the mountain side of their village are rain fed and could only be good for one cropping.

Abra River flows through three provinces; Abra, Mountain Province and Ilcos Sur. It is the sixth largest basin in the country. Quirino is one of the 14 towns of Ilocos Sur that is within the Abra River basin. Five of the nine barangays of Quirino have rice lands along the Abra River.

Washed out

“This is not the first time it happened, we experienced it with typhoon Ineng and then typhoon Lawin,” Magay-ayam said.

In 2015, farmers of Quirino started to reclaim their riceland that had been covered with silt. But on the same year, the reclaimed rice fields were flooded by strong rains brought by the southwest monsoon that was enhanced by typhoon Ineng. The raging flood water deposited stone, soil and silt on the reclaimed rice land.

To the farmers, who dug out the silt on their rice fields, it was clearly mine tailings that covered their farms.

In 2016, typhoon Lawin came and the same devastation happened.

“We know it is mine tailings because even before reclaiming our ricefields, we used to clear the riverbed off tailings washed down by the heavy rainfall,” he said.

Magay-ayam said that after Lawin, fewer farmers worked to recover their burried ricefields. He added that some of them were able to harvest before Ompong came.

“It is heart breaking to see your reclaimed rice fields buried one typhoon after the other after painstakingly digging them out,” he said.

Director Faye Apil of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Cordillera said there are a lot of factors to be considered in the siltation and pollution of the Abra River. She pointed out that there are small scale mines along the river. She added that even vegetable gardens contribute to erosion and the pesticides used for crops contribute to pollution.

Apil said that unlike small scale mines, Lepanto has a tailing pond to contain mine tailings. She said that MGB regularly monitors the effluents discharged from the Lepanto’s tailings pond to ensure that it does not harm the river.

“Based on our monitoring, Lepanto’s tailings storage facility 5A has complied with environmental standards,” Apil said.

Apil disclosed that the MGB has yet to conduct a study to identify how many pocket mines are really affecting the Abra River. “We want to conduct a study but we have budget constrains, but we really hope to onec and for all do a study to identify possible mitigating measures also,” she said.

Siltation, pollution

As a young boy, Romeo learned from his elders that the Abra River has already expanded and claimed portions of what used to be their rice fields in the 1990s. He was later told that the silt that covered their ricefields came from the mining operations of Lepanto.

He said that while growing up he observed that the palay crops planted on rice fields along the Abra River banks were stunted or wilted. “We suspected that the water from the river was poisoned because even freshwater fishes, crabs and shells started to disappear,” he said.

An environmental investigatory mission (EIM) conducted by the Save the Abra River Movement (STARM) in 2002 confirmed their suspiscions. The EIM revealed that the mine waste of LCMCo in its tailings dam 5A contained high levels of cyanide and acids.

STARM was an organization of local scientists, health professionals, researchers, affected communties and people’s organizations among others who worked together to study and find ways to save the Abra River.

The STARM findings noted apart form the silt that destroyed ricefields downstream the Abra River, in Quirino and Cervantes towns of Ilocos Sur, there was also high amounts of total suspended solids (TSS) and total dissolved solids (TDS) at the mine’s carbon in pulp (CIP) mill outlet and tailings dam 5A. The high level of TSS and TSD from the CIP mill and dam 5A indicated that the silt in the river came from LCMCo’s operation.

It also explained the acid mine drainage (AMD) phenomenon which happens when large amount of soil is dug up and exposed to the surface prompting chemical reactions and produce acids. The acids can melt into the rocks, kill plants and fishes in the river.

In 2008, the Saint Louis University (CLU) College of Engineering’s Applied Research and Development Studies announced that the Abra River is no longer fit for human consumption. Data sampling for the research started in 2004 and continued on a quarterly basis.

Water samples were taken from the headwaters in Guinaoang in Mankayan, Benguet as control sample, then going down stream to Lepanto’s mill outlet, tailings dam spillway, Lepanto Bridge, Kayan, Gitlangan, Bulaga, Patungkalew, Banoen, Manabo, Bucay, Bangued, Banaoang, Caoayan, and Santa.

The samples were analyzed in terms of physic-chemical characteristics which include temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, total suspended solids, total dissolved solids, biochemical oxygen demand, nitrates, lead, mercury, chromium, and cyanide concentrations.

Results showed high nitrate concentrations, heavy metals, and cyanide. The nitrates were attributed to fertilizers, domestic and industrial effluents, and animal manure. Heavy metals present include lead, mercury, and chromium in concentrations much higher than acceptable limits. The high concentrations of heavy metals were attributed to industrial discharges.

Tailings dams

Apil said tailings dams are facilities that contain the mine waste like silt to protect the water quality of the river. She added that it is also where mine wastes are treated. She said that only large scale mines have tailings dams.

But Santos Mero, deputy secretary general of the Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA) pointed out that Lepanto has been directly dumping mine waste into the Abra River since it started its operation in 1936 until its first tailings dam was built in the 1960s.

CPA is an alliance of indigenous people’s organizations in the region that has been calling for the closure of Lepanto mines attributing various environmental disasters to it.

Mero said that Lepanto’s Tailings Dam 2 that was constructed in the 1970s collapsed and contaminated nearby rice fields. “In 1986 its tailings dam 3 and a diversion tunnel gave way during a typhoon in 1986 and another spillway collapsed in 1993,” he said.

CPA documentation showed that from 1989 to 1990, residents of Colalo village in Mankayan tried to stop the construciton of the tailings dam by barricading the path of earth-moving equipment precisely because the dam would bury springs as well as irrigation canals and rice fields. But the tailings dam was built and those who led the protests ended up in jail.

Lower Colalo is just above the tailings dam.

In 1999, one side of the mountain on which Colalo Elementary School used to stand collapsed. The massive lanslide dragged five houses. One resident, Pablo Gomez was buried alive. The slide was linked to the tailings dam construction of Lepanto.

The National Institute of Geological Studies (NIGS) at the University of the Philippines investigated the Colalo sinking then. The NIGS findings said the sinking was due to man-made and natural causes. It further said that mining activities have caused a rise in the water table elevation and the removal of basal support.

Mero said that despite the tailings dam disasters and amid protests from affected locals, Lepanto continued to build its tailings dam 5A.

In its website, Lepanto bragged that its Tailings Storage and Facility 5A (TSF 5A) is among the seven best designed tailings dams in the world. It claimed that it is “maintained and operated to withstand a 600-year flood event, six times the government standard”.

Lepanto said its tailing dam is annually audited by international geo-technical consultants and always with favorable findings.

The company also said effluents of its tailings dam is monitored daily in compliance with the Clean Water Act (RA No. 9275).