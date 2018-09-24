NGOs commit to post-Ompong rehab work

By DAVID VILLEGAS

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Cagayan Valley Disaster Response Center (CVDRC), with various other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), conducted its rapid assessment and initial relief distribution from September 15 up to present to areas destroyed by Super Typhoon Ompong.

As a local NGO committed to community-based disaster management and disaster response in Cagayan Valley, CVDRC immediately conducted its Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) in Aparri, Baggao, Gattaran, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Amulung, Santo Niño, Rizal, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, and Alcala which are all in Cagayan and deemed to have bore the brunt of Ompong.

CVDRC successfully conducted its RNA in coordination with other NGOs such as Citizens’ Disaster Response Network, CARE Philippines, and Oxfam sa Pilipinas from the past week up to present. The primary needs noted and observed from the areas visited by CVDRC were food aid, shelter assistance, and agricultural support.

As part of the initial disaster response, CVDRC and Oxfam sa Pilipinas, have already delivered water kits to 500 residents of 4 far-flung communities in Rizal, Cagayan and 250 hygiene kits who live in an isolated community in Santo Niño, Cagayan. These goods are distributed to ensure the safety of the residents so as to avoid any disease outbreak and other unnecessary illnesses.

For the following two weeks, CVDRC in coordination with NGOs and local government units will intensify its relief distribution to reach the areas ravaged by Ompong especially those who are isolated and are in the peripheries.