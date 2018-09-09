Marcos bust in Ilocos Norte defaced

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Kabataang Makabayan (KM) in Ilocos proved that dismay and defiance against the historical revisionism is very much alive in the very backyard of the Marcoses, by defacing the bust of the late strongman, Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

On Tuesday night, September 4, members of the underground youth group poured red paint on the structure located at the Heroes Walk in Laoag City.

“The action is the youths and peoples’ response to Gov. Imee Marcos’ call for us to ‘move on’ from the Martial Law,” writes Karlo Agbannuag, the group’s spokesperson.

He said the people will not forget the gross plunder and human rights violations during the reign of Marcos, noting Marcos, Sr. has no right to be put among great Ilokano heroes.

According to Agbannuag, they carried out the deed together with the Pambansang Katipunan ng Magbubukid. Both organizations are members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Marcos, Sr. signed Presidential Decree 1081 on September 21, putting the entire country under Martial law but only announced it to the public two days later.

The incumbent governor and daughter of the late strongman claimed on August 21 that millennials have moved, so should those who experienced martial law.

“The act serves as a warning not only to the Marcoses but also to Duterte,” said Agbannuag, adding, “KM will ensure the president will suffer the wrath of the people for rehabilitating the Marcoses and Gloria Arroyo to power.”

Heroes Walk, located at the Sirib Mile, Laoag City is composed of 15 sculptured busts honoring Ilokano revolutionaries and luminaries in their chosen field, an initiative of Imee Marcos.

Ilocos Norte was not spared during Martial Law. More than 100 individuals from the province filed for the Martial Law reparation and formed the Martial Law Victims Association of Ilocos Norte. # nordis.net