Isabela Victims, Human Rights advocates join national Day of Remembrance

By DAVID VILLEGAS

www.nordis.net

CABAGAN, ISABELA–Karapatan Cagayan Valley, with the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, spearheaded a martial law victims’ assembly at Saint Paul the Apostle Parish here during the 46th commemoration of the impostion of Marcos’ martial law today.

The assembly of more than 400 people proceeded to be the founding of Hustisya Cabagan Chapter, a nationwide organization of human rights victims with their friends and relatives. The participants came from the towns of Cabagan, Benito Soliven, San Pablo, San Mariano, Peñablanca, and Tumauini.

The event is part of an ongoing series of assemblies headed by Karapatan Cagayan Valley to convene all martial law victims in the region especially those denied of their application for recognition and reparation and those who did not have the chance to apply with the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board. Similar programs have also been held in the municipalities of Baggao, Amulung, and Santo Niño in Cagayan, and in San Mariano and Ilagan, Isabela.

In a testimony by a Martial Law victim from Cabagan who refused to be named, explains how the military became the perpetrators of sexual abuse during the Marcos regime.

“Napakahayop ng military. Imbes na sila ang magdisiplina sa tao, sila ang nagiging dahilan kung bakit ang mga tao ay nagiging rebelde,” she said.

The gathering gave way to a petition signed by all 400 attendees, relatives, and supporters which would be submitted to the Municipal Council of Cabagan by this comig Monday.

As a looming declaration of martial law spreads across the country, the victims were one with all the other mobilizations in the nation who chant “Never Again to Tyranny and Dictatorship”. # nordis.net