Ibalois used plants to mummify

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Guava is known to be a rich source of vitamin C and a potent antiseptic. Patani on the other hand is rich in protein. But what is not known to many, extracts from these plants were also among those used for mummification in ancient Cordillera.

In her research about the herbs and plant extracts used in the mumification process in Kabayan, Benguet, Dr. Teodora Balangcod found out that guava (Psidium guajava) and patani (Phaselus lunatus) were among the four plants used. The other two are Diwdiw (Ficus nota) and Besudak (Embelia philippinensis).

Balangcod is a botanist and a professor at the University of the Philippines Baguio.

Balangcod said the diwdiw is a small tree that is abundant in the Cordillera region. It is a source of wood for construction material and fire wood. She said that the fruits of this tree is food to bats and other animals. Local communities also use it as a water source indicator. “It was observed that where these tree is present, a water source is nearby,” she added.

Besudak, Balangcod said, is an endemic woody vine that is found only at a certain elevation in the Cordillera mountains and in Mindanao. She said that Besudak leaves were also used as meat preservative because of its vinegar-like component.

Balangcod said she wanted to identify and test these plants for other components that could be used for developing new medicines. Her research focused on the Ibalois in Kabayan town of Benguet province.

Balangcod said that the antiseptic components of guava leaves has long been established.

What really caught Balangcod’s attention was the anti-bacterial components of the Besudak which she plans to study further. “We would like to explore more about the Besudak towards the possible development as a substitute for formalin,” she said.

Balangcod said formalin, a chemical used for embalming, is poisonous not only to the direct handlers but to the environment as well.

The Ibalois in Benguet province were among the indigenous peoples of the Cordillera who practiced mummification. She said that the Ibaloi mummification process involed smoking to dry the corpse and the use of extracts from the said plants to preserve the body.

Balangcod said the practice of mummification was believed to have been interrupted by the influence of Catholicism introduced by the Spaniards in the 19th cetury. The century old mummies found in the caves and rock burial sites in Kabayan town and other parts of Benguet province are solid proof indigenous people in the Cordillera did practice mummification.

“Surprisingly, most body parts are still intact, even the marks or tattoos on the skin are visible, which suggests that the method of preservation is very efficient,” Balangcod said.

Balangcod said that while mummification is no longer practiced, there are still a few who still use the drying process, especially in the interior where they do not have access to funeral parlors.

Balangcod shared that there are two famous burial places for mummies in Kabayan, the Timbac caves and Tinongshol burial rock. But apart from these two, she said that there are other burial places but the Kabayan folk do not want the public to know. “The Kabayan folk want to protect the other burial sites from untoward incidents due to earlier experience where some mummies were stolen and mutilated,” she explained.

Balangcod learned from the people of Kabayan that mummification is a practice reserved for the elite called the Kadangyan. Those who own wide tracks of land and herds of cows and other animals are the kadangyan in the days of old. The rituals required for the mummification process is accompanied with the butchering of many pigs and would last from months to a year.

“The mummification practice in the Cordillera has not been documented but Kabayan elders had oral accounts from their ancestors,” Balangcod said.# nordis.net