Hunters detained by military in operation

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

CANDON CITY — Three hunters who were reported missing by their kin and villagemates for three days surfaced after government troops turned them over to a local police office in Ilocos Sur.

On Saturday, September 8, the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) was informed that Renato Acosta, 40, Ricky Ramirez, 26, and Ronny Apalet, 21, all residents of Brgy. Mabileg in Sigay town went missing on September 6.

According to Apalet’s account provided by IHRA, the three encountered 20 soldiers from the 81st Infantry Battalion at about 10:00 in the morning on September 6 after setting their traps for wild pigs and chicken.

They army forced them to admit that there are New People’s Army members in the area. When they answered they saw no rebels where they came from, the soldiers made them carry some of their packs and be brought to the supposed NPA camp.

The three were compelled to accompany the government troops until they were turned over to PNP Gregorio Del Pilar on the night of September 9. Police reported two platoons under 1Lt. Frugalidad and 2Lt Lagdamen delivered the hunters to the station.

According to the same report, the military apprehended them while in a combat operation, at the boundary of Sigay and Del Pilar. The soldiers recovered in their possession a .22 caliber rifle and a converted air-gun that can fire the same caliber.

Ramirez was the first to be released and returned to the village. He was fetched at the station by Police Inspector Jayson Baldoz of PNP Sigay, Sangguniang Bayan Baltazar Wandas and their punong barangay, Daniel Wanagen on the same day of the turnover.

The two, Apalet and Acosta were released the following day. However, a case against them is being prepared for violation of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

It can be recalled that on July 25 last year, members of the 81st IB also detained six farmers from Brgy. Baybayading, Salcedo and made them walk with the troops returning from combat operations.# nordis.net