Heavy rainfall triggers land slips in Amguid

By SHERWIN DE VERA

CANDON CITY — Experts from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, in their ‘Geohazard Assessment Report on the Impending Landslide in Barangay Amguid, Candon City, Province of Ilocos Sur, said the “continuous precipitation from heavy rainfall” is the culprit for the land movement in the area.

The report noted the place lies on “thick unconsolidated materials and highly weathered sedimentary rocks”, that when saturated may lead to “downward movement” of the soil (subsidence).

Based on the reports of monitors headed by Socrates Gaerlan, chief geologist of MGB Region 1 said, “forced evacuation should be implemented immediately among those communities within the 75 hectares danger zone.”

After days of monsoon rains, residents of Zone 2 Bgry. Amguid of this city started to observe cracks in their homes and roads. This led residents to abandon their houses and transfer to the nearest evacuation facility. On the next day, houses have tilted to unsafe levels and the road became unpassable.

As of August 30, the local government recorded at least 52 families displaced by the incident with estimated damage of P106.5 million.

Key city officials headed by Mayor Ericson Singson visited the site and assured the residents of assistance. The mayor’s father, 2nd District Representative Eric Singson also went to see the damages and consult the affected communities.

Gov. Ryan Singon also visited the residents a few days after the incident and extended initial financial help to 41 families. He promised that additional relief goods will follow within the week.

He assured them PGIS will provide the needed assistance to get them started rebuilding their homes and livelihood. The governor also ordered the 24/7 monitoring around the area to ensure everyone’s safety.

Residents have sought the assistance of concerned governments for relocation and livelihood assistance.

Photographs of the dire situation and call for assistance for the affected residents circulated through social media with hashtag #PrayforAmguid. These have elicited contributions from neighboring municipalities, different concerned groups and individuals.

The city was placed under a state of calamity on August 15 to better address the destruction brought by the unprecedented amount of precipitation. # nordis.net