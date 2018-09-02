Gruesome and Cruel: 11 massacres under Duterte

Report from KARAPATAN NATIONAL OFFICE

FIRST OF TWO PARTS

Throughout our country’s history, massacre of civilians has been a hallmark by those in power to suppress and intimidate the people to submission. From one administration to another, the people demanded justice for these gruesome crimes of the past and present administrations, but justice was never serve.

On Thursday, August 30, human rights group Karapatan unveiled to the public the Duterte government’s contribution to the growing number of massacres perpetuated by the state and its security forces.

According to the group, since the start of Duterte’s term, Karapatan has documented 11 massacres, the most recent of which is the killing of seven unarmed personnel of the National Democratic Front – Panay in Antique.

Below are the 11 massacres under Duterte with brief information from Karapatan: