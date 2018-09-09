Gruesome and Cruel: 11 massacres under Duterte (2/2)

Report from KARAPATAN NATIONAL OFFICE

LAST OF TWO PARTS

Human rights group Karapatan said the police and military usually justify the indiscriminate killing of civilians, whether women, children or elderly, by tagging them as members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The group blamed Duterte’s absolution of the “burchers in the government” for the worsening “state

of impunity” that “made it possible for these massacres to continue.”

Below are the other massacres that occurred under Duterte’s presidency: