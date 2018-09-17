Gov’t troops, NPA clash in Ilocos Sur

By SHERWIN DE VERA

VIGAN CITY — Government troops figured in a 30-minute clash with New People’s Army guerrillas just before noon of September 8 in the town of Gregorio Del Pilar in Ilocos Sur.

The municipal police office said two platoons led by 1Lt Frugalidad and 2Lt. Entoma of the 71st Division Reconnaissance Company encountered the rebels in the vicinity of Barangay Bussot.

Meanwhile, military pronouncement puts the strength of the NPA to around 20 fighters. The government troops also claim to have recovered three backpacks one with blood stains, on the same day. Found inside the packs were: one .45 caliber pistol, one rifle grenade; other recovered materiel include “improvised explosives, subversive documents and other paraphernalia,” said Lt. Col. Eugenio Osias IV, information officer of the 7th Infantry Division, in a radio interview.

Added troops from the 72nd DRC and 81st IB were also deployed to the area later that day, while four mortar rounds were fired at around 10:00 in the evening in the periphery of the encounter site.

According to the military, the rebels incurred a number of casualties while none were hurt from their side. Pursuit operation is still on going.

Last month, the headquarters of the 81st IB in Brgy. Bugbuga, Sta. Cruz was attacked by the communist guerillas. Skirmishes between the military and the rebels in Salcedo, an adjacent town of Del Pilar and Sta. Cruz, last year prompting Governor Ryan Singson to issue Executive Order 05 Series of 2018 authorizing the 81st IB to install a detachment in Sitio Arnap, Brgy. Balidbid in the municipality. # nordis.net