First Chinese Mid-Autumn Fest set on Sept 22

By AILEEN P. REFUERZO

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio Filipino-Chinese Community and the Baguio Museum will hold the 1st Baguio Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 22, 5-9 p.m. at the Baguio Museum, Gov. Pack Road.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the harvest and moon festival celebrated in most East Asian countries, is considered as the second most important festival in China next to Chinese New Year which means family reunion and peace.

Baguio Museum Executive Director Stella Maria De Guia said they intend to make the festival as an institutionalized celebration in the tradition of the Tanabata Festival.

The event was made part of the Baguio Day calendar of activities.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 2 p.m. with a Lion Dance.

This will be followed by the inauguration of the “Full Moon Rising” art exhibit by Norman Chow and Chino Chow to be officiated by People’s Republic of China Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, Mayor Mauricio Domogan, Rep. Mark Go, Baguio Museum President Fred Bagbagen and Board of Trustee Peter Ng and heads of the Fil-Chinese organizations.

Domogan, Go and Ambassador Zhao Jianhua will deliver inspirational speeches during the opening program.

After the program, the festival will feature cultural presentations and Chinese painting demonstration, wushu and taichi exhibitions, lighting of torches and film showing.

A dinner will cap the activity.