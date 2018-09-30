Editorial: SSM for sustenance only and not for profit

www.nordis.net

In a barangay meeting last Thursday, the residents: farmers, small scale traders and miners, were gathered to discuss their future as a community against the national government official’s decision to suddenly close down their small scale mining operations where they were drawing their already main, and for some, only means of livelihood.

Many local Ibalois among them were a 6th or 7th generation traditional farmer-cowboys of the old township of Itogon-Tuba, when mining for gold was but (in today’s jargon) a ‘sideline’ source of income. Until the American colonial invaders took over the then Philippine Spanish colony and by use of their army and local mercenaries, and religion, took over Baguio – Benguet (and the whole Cordillera) because of the legendary Igorot gold mines. Little more than a century hence with the conquest of the US colonial capitalist system now developed into the neocolonialism of today. The “little brown brothers” remain exploited and oppressed in their ancestral domain, a status that only they as a people can collectively change.

Because it is now the main livelihood not only of the people but also of the town of Itogon, a united campaign must be struck between the people (including the small-scale miners from out of town, the traders, etc), the town’s local government for an organized plan and program to rebuild and rehabilitate their livelihood and their home & gardens. Themselves first. At the same time in a planned and organized manner, get the national government and its agencies (that in the first place should be protecting them as local citizens) to support their programs and plans at least the initial logistics and funds.

“Easier said than done,” is always made an excuse to avoid the responsibility. This is not a one man/woman job, this needs a whole cooperating community… united.

The bargain proposed is for all to preserve, conserve their present primary source of income; rehabilitate the present living conditions, in the devastated town, demand and get the rehabilitation support of Benguet Corp for the openpit and the unrehabilitated criscrossing mine tunnels tunnels it left alone to deteriorate and endanger the growing communities on the hillsides of Itogon and Tuba.

That BCI tunnel level 070 under Ucab is actually the one existing main Portal of the old Benguet Corp before the open pit operations. It was and still is an entrance to the mines, a historical site and its maintenance and safety is cared for by the local SSM miners.

The blind run to blow-up the small scale miners productive tunnels (with out really thinking it out) may just trigger all the rest of the bigger tunnels, sink holes and old excavations, the weakened foundations of our mountains to just give in. Let us support the safe and sustainable rehabilitation of these small scale mining communities with educated, scientific and learned insights cooperating, for the people, for the community.#nordis.net