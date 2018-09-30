Ecumenical reflections commemorate Martial Law declaration

By BRYAN JOHN BIMACTAD

LAGAWE, Ifugao — Never Again to Martial Law! This was the outcry of the participants during the Commemoration of Martial Law in Ifugao on September 21, 2018 at Lagawe Ifugao.

The commemoration of Martial Law through ecumenical reflection was attended by representatives from the Roman Catholic Church headed by Bishop Valentin Cabbigat Dimoc of the Vicariate of Bontoc – Lagawe, United Methodist Church (UMC), United Church of Christ of the Philippines (UCCP), Lamut Association of Ministers for Peace (LAMP), Ifugao Martial Law Victims, Local Government Units (LGU) and other peoples organizations from different municipalities.

A scripture from the bible was read and sharing was made to reflect on the experiences and learn from the past so we can prepare for the future. Martial Law victims shared the horrors they experienced through during those dark days of martial law to those who have limited knowledge on Marcos dictatorship.

Ina Dolores Pacliw, a Martial Law Victim said that the current situation is no different during the Marcos time. “I condemn the rampant vilification and red tagging among the leaders and members of peoples organizations and their organizers”. Other Martial Law victims also cautioned that the current administration is lingering dangerously toward dictatorship and feared the people might experience the same hardships they did during Martial Law.

The various religious groups assured their support for the martial law victims and to continue to uphold and defend human rights.

Bishop Dimoc stressed the importance of good governance that is vital in achieving peaceful communities. Bp. Dimoc denounced the corruption within government like substandard projects that do not improve people’s lives. The Bishop also hoped for the peace talks of the government and CPP-NDF-NPA to continue so that both parties will hear and solve the people’s needs toward an end to the armed conflict. He also called for vigilance against the creeping tyranny and disrespect of human and indigenous people’s rights.

Pastor Joseph of LAMP reiterated the importance of the Ifugao culture especially on the respect of life. The pastor said during the government’s drug war, there were no casualties in Ifugao unlike in other places in the country, is a shared value for Cordillerans as a whole to care and respect your fellow men. He said that if the authorities can respect due process for the drug personalities then maybe we can convince them to respect the political beliefs of the people and not become the instruments in hurting their fellow men.

For his part, Atty. Kendall Immoliap from the Provincial Legal Office shared the updates on the Martial Law Reparation and assured his support to the Martial Law victims claimants whose application for recognition and reparation were denied. Atty Immoliap said that the provincial government will help them if there is again an opening or extension for application. He further warned the victims not to believe in groups who are asking money to process their claims. # nordis.net