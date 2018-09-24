DENR Sec. Cimatu issues ban on small scale mining in Cordillera

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Thousands of families depending on small scale mining will have to look for other sources of livelihood because Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)Secretary Roy Cimatu issued a ban on pocket mining in Cordillera last Septemver 17.

Cimatu issued a cease and decist order after a massive landslide pulled down shanties, old bunkhouses and a chapel at Barangay Ucab, Itogon, Benguet during the onslaught of typhoon Ompong on September 15. The bunkhous were once used and owned by Benguet Corp.

Cimatu also ordered the police and military to enforce the ban.

As of press time, volunteers have retrieved 34 bodies from the Ucab slide while 39 are yet to be recovered. Six of the retrieved bodies are yet to be identified. The fatalities were miners and members of their families who had taken shelter in the area from Ompong’s winds and rains.

There were also landslides in Loacan, Virac, Dalupirib and Ampucao villages in Itogon. 17 bodies were recovered in Loacan while four are still missing. Four were killed in the Ampucao slide, one in Virac and one in Dalupirip. Two more are missing in Virac.

Cimatu also canceled temporary small-scale mining permits and imposed a total ban on illegal mining in Cordillera.

Informed by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) that 10 mining operations had been given temporary small-scale mining contracts, Cimatu added: “By virtue of what happened, I am revoking those permits effective today.”

The ban covers more that 20,000 pocket miners in Benguet, 10,000 of these are in Itogon.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who also came to Bengeut on September 17 repeated his call to shut down all mines in the country following the deadly landslides during the briefing at the Benguet capitol.

At the situation briefing here, President Duterte blamed mining and the “inroads of civilization” for the landslides.

“If I were to try to do my thing, I will close all mining in the Philippines,” the President said.

Benguet Corp. said it had issued “numerous notices to small-scale miners to vacate the area since the 1990s” after the MGB declared the area a geohazard. The mining company has stopped its operations in the area since the late 1990s.

Cimatu said a “Minahang Bayan” (People’s Mines) must first be established in Benguet before small-scale mining could resume.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has yet to act on proposed sites for Minahang Bayan, including an abandoned open-pit mine in Benguet.

Cimatu’s decision has alarmed Benguet officials since thousands of families rely on pocket mining.

Mayor Victorio Palangdan told the DENR secretary that all the abandoned mine tunnels of the Benguet Corporation should be rehabilitated and sealed permanently. He also asked for a meeting to help choose viable areas for Minahang Bayan.

Benguet Governor Crescencio Pacalso said he would have to convene various agencies to determine how to deal with the loss of livelihood.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged government line agencies that include the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Trade and Indistry (DTI) among others to assist the pocket miners who will be displaced.

An abandoned tunnel, level 070 of Benguet Corporation lies beneath the area that collapsed, according to Palangdan. He said that the mining company has allowed miners to operate in the said tunnel even after former DENR Secretary Lito Atienza issued a moratorium for it being mined.

Ucab Barangay Captain Kennedy Waclin said that most of the victims at the massive slide were pocket miners operating the abandoned level 070 tunnel of the Benguet Corporation. He said that most of them are from Ifugao, Mountain Province and La Union provinces. He said that they have been operating at level 070 for more than ten years now.

He added that the fathers of some of the pocket miners operating at level 070 were fromer Benguet Corporation miners operating the same tunnel. “That is why they somehow know the tunnel,” he said. # nordis.net