Cordillera, 54 dead in Ompong’s rage

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — In a breaking news, initial data gathered today, Sunday September 16, on the aftermath of yesterday’s weather disturbance that battered thru northern Luzon, typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) left 54 dead in the Cordillera, 49 missing and 33 injured.

To see the full size images, you need to enable javascript in your browser. Average rating You must You must login to vote

Thirty four bodies were retrieved from different landslides in Loacan, Virac, Poblacion, Ampucao and Ucab villages of Itogon town, Province of Benguet as of press time. Itogon Mayor Victorino Palangdan said more than 30 are yet to be retreived from the different land slides in this century old mining town.

The most massive of the land slides slipped from the apex of the mountain at First Gate, Ucab down to the bottom taking some 15 meters length of the main road to Itogon Proper. It cut-off commuters from the City to Sitio Ucab and down road, it buried a Church and a miners’ bunkhouse that locals described as where some 100 miners usually stay. Other landslides: in Loacan brought down two payloaders and its operators, and in White Fence, Upper Tram that also cut the main road. The local disaster teams have yet to confirm exactly how many victims were caught in this massive ground movement.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in other provinces of the Cordillera: nine dead in Baguio, six in Mountain Province and one in Kalinga all due to landslides.

DPWH prepared for typhoon Ompong

Earlier, Friday afternoon, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) deployed a thousand personnel and heavy equipment to 44 critical spots of the Cordillera on Friday, September 14 anticipating major landslides when Typhoon Ompong blows through the upland provinces beginning yesterday, Saturday, September 15.

This was according to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar who visited the city to examine the disaster management plan set up by DPWH Cordillera.

The weather forecast indicated the provinces of Kalinga, Apayao and Abra to be in Ompong’s path and heavy rainfall necessitates monitoring that roads are kept open for commuters and the continuity of trade. Like keeping the roads of Benguet province open for the brisk trade of agricultural, food and fuel supplies with the lowland communities until Manila.

“We have mobilized, we have prepositioned equipment, we are prepared,” Villar said.

DPWH Cordillera has prepositioned payloaders, dumptrucks, backhoes and chainsaws at 44 landslide prone sites along major road networks in the region.

“The challenge for us is to make sure all roads are passable the soonest without compromising safety,” Villar added.

Villar said that they have procured more equipment now such as payloaders and satellite phones among others. He pointed out that communication is critical for disaster response. He said that satellite phones will allow uninterrupted communication when the telecommunication lines fail.

Villar said they also set up the old reliable radio system as communication back up.

Villar said they also ensured that DPWH offices have generator sets in preparation for power outage.# nordis.net