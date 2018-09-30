Choiced Cuts: Our scalpels salute you: paying homage to the bereaved

By VINCENT RASALAN

Two weeks ago, the 2005 Batch of Post-Graduate Interns of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center lost a colleague to Severe Dengue. She was good friend to us, a compassionate and beautiful soul, a dedicated surgeon and an altruistic physician, and a loving mother and wife to her family. She shall forever be an inspiration to us who had the chance to work, live and love with her, whether it was at the Operating Room or at the wards or the coffee shop.

While we were mourning however, a group of media practitioners and a cause-oriented organization literally crashed the gates where her body lied. Then news all around print and broadcast linking her death to the Dengvaxia fiasco are out, without even asking for permission from her family. This is a blatant disrespect for the good doctor who dedicated most of her life to serving the marginalized of Baguio and the Cordillera. We wouldn’t care less if the news is true, but sad thing is, her death is not even connected whatsoever as alluded to by the mainstream media.

For this week, I am giving way to the official statement of the family on the blatant transgression of their privacy. In no way should our coworkers in the media over step the bounds of ethics. The statement carried messages important to every health worker, in time, they shall be written, discussed in our societies and organizations and hopefully, will push our leaders and administrators to act on these pressing concerns.

Official Statement

I am writing in behalf of our bereaved family. Our family is still mourning the terrible loss of my beloved wife who died due to severe Dengue last September 19, 2018.

We have seen and heard clips about her unfortunate passing from various media.. articles about her have been written. With the emergence of our Data Privacy Act, we find it offensive for my wife’s name to be mentioned in the news clips and articles that have been written about her. (i.e. Rappler.com, September 21, 2018) We are saddened, disgusted and find it even more foul for those who used my wife’s name and photos in propaganda to usher their clandestine ambitions.

The sanctity of her wake last September 26,2018 was disrespected by members of a certain group who did not get our consent and just barged in with their video cameras and conducted their interview amidst the grieving, taking advantage of the pain and despair we felt over our loss to get a good airtime-worthy footage on Dengvaxia which they aired early today at DZMM. My wife never received the said vaccine. This is congruent with PCMC’s official statement when they said “none of our doctors received the dengue vaccine”.

At this time, our family and Dr.S.H.P.V. relatives and friends are still in shock and in grief. To read an article or see it publicized, relating to immunization of a Dengue vaccine that she never had, reiterating the ordeal that she had to go through with her full name mentioned in it and her face unblurred (i.e. DZMM) just builds up the excruciating pain and anguish that we are suffering right now.

We are asking the public to respect my wife, her memories, and my family, especially at our time of grief. Allow us to mourn the loss of our loved one privately. I pray that no one will go thru this similar dismay that we are experiencing right now.

There is no clear explanation as to why she was taken so soon from us.. If we are to find meaning to her passing then let it be to raise awareness on the health hazards that our doctors face in their line of work.. My wife was a remarkable and altruistic doctor who prioritized her patients’ concerns over her own. She is passionate about her work as Doctor and compassionate to her patients at the same time. Let her passing be for those in power to create policies that would prioritize the well-being and health of our overworked healthworkers – doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who care for our sick countrymen, often neglecting their own ailments just so they can provide service for those in need. We do not want her to be mentioned in any fake news, nor do we want her to be remembered as a victim of or even mentioned in the same sentence with a defunct vaccine. We appreciate the concern over possible issues surrounding her death but please leave my wife’s name and memory out of issues regarding vaccines that can boost the popularity of certain groups.

If her case will paved way to revise existing policies or create new policies for the welfare of health workers, then let her case and name be mentioned. But only for this purpose alone and not for anything that only adds salt to the wound.. Let her name be mentioned in the same light and line as effective hospital policies. Policies that will implement prioritizing health benefits for their doctors, nurses and employees. Policies that mandate the healthcare professionals to seek help and undergo tests when they feel symptoms or show signs of disease. Policies that will speak for and champion doctors in the country who offer all that they can for the betterment of their patients. That way, my wife will be recognized for who she was and what she represented and in that way, my wife would not have died in vain.

Zyril Villacorta

Lieutenant Commander

Philippine Navy. #nordis.net