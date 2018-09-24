Billions ravaged crops, properties in Ilocos

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Violent winds and heavy rains of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) damaged billions worth of properties and placed three provinces under state of calamity as of today, September 20, in Region 1.

Five local government units declared state of calamity. Luna, La Union made the pronouncement on September 15 followed by the Province of Ilocos Norte and San Fabian, Pangasinan the next day. On September 18, the City of Vigan and the Province of La Union also made their own declarations.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson also made the pronouncement putting the province under state of calamity during the post-assessment meeting held yesterday.

Based on the latest situation report from the National Risk Reduction Management Council, affected barangays and families in Ilocos reached 1,157 and 90,277 respectively. The 187 designated evacuation centers accommodated 7,506 families while 14,142 took shelter with their relatives, friends and neighbors.

The heavy rain flooded 159 barangays with one to ten feet of water mostly in Pangasinan, with five barangays recorded in Ilocos Sur in the towns of Sta. Cruz and Sugpon. All flooded-areas subsided as of September 18.

Agri worsts hit

What use would it be a field of green and gold that turned white after strong winds brought by Ompong destroyed thousands of hectares of rice plants that were on the flowering stage.

Sought for an explanation, Ilocos Sur Provincial Agriculturist Constante Botacion in an interview in a radio station said rice crops are at their “critical stage” during this month, and the strong winds “disrupted” their pollination and development of their panicles.

He said of the more than 43,000 hectares of rice crops in the province about 30,000 hectares are already producing their panicle to maturity. The provincial disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMC) put the damage cost estimate to agriculture at P1.5 billion.

In Ilocos Norte, more than 48,000 hectares of rice were also reported damaged. The Ilocos Center for Research, Empowerment and Development said in their post-calamity report said farmers were severely affected largely due to the failure to harvest their crops.

Meanwhile, combined damaged to crops, livestock and poultry in La Union reached P934.92 million. In Aringay, a fisherfolk group in Aringay also reported at least 13,000 bangus, tilapia and Malaga ready to be harvested were washed out.

Damaged to education

According to the Department of Education’s initial estimate, Region 1 schools incurred P550 million worth of damage. A total of 228 schools were destroyed with 371 needing major repairs.

State colleges and universities likewise experienced heavy toll. Commission on Higher Education estimates the six institutions in the region damaged cost P193.48 million. The two agricultural schools, Mariano Marcos State University in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College have the highest cost, at P86 million and P54 million respectively.

Old houses, infra damaged

Seventeen colonial houses within and outside the UNESCO Heritage Village in Vigan City were destroyed by the typhoon. A state of calamity was declared, posting the value of damaged infrastructures and in agriculture at P113.20 million.

Despite this, the city recovered immediately and expressed optimism that its cultural tourism will not be affected.

In its Facebook page Vigan City PH, a few days after Ompong, the local government said it shall “continue to cater to tourist and visitors” and “hotels and tourism related establishments” are able to provide proper services.

Meanwhile, damaged to infrastructure in La Union reached P983 million while Ilocos Norte posted P1.38 billion. # nordis.net