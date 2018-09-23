As The Bamboos Sway: Friends and the SLUBHS Class ‘68

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

I have a circle of friends that evolved during our early college days. Our bond developed around courtships with our future spouses where we still share memories of places where we had been, punctuated with just sheer feeling of joy. We shared songs, laughter, joy, and woes. We became best men and bridesmaids to each other, ninongs and ninangs of our children. We were and are there for each other in times of need. We may have developed different opinions on the world but, at the end of the day, we still consider ourselves best friends.

We rarely see each other now, often limited to snipets of greetings through social media but, when we do get together, a single word could touch off hilarious guffaws that send almost everyone lolrontf (laughing out loud rolling on the floor). An outsider maybe wondering why the guffaw and we could explain the root of it, but the outsider will never comprehend the feeling of how the word came about.

Yes, we do care and love each other because our past had cemented emotional ties that are just unique to our circle.

I thought I could no longer have other friends that could come close to that kind of bond. After my college days I have had many acquaintances, affiliations, friends at work and social gatherings, etc. but nothing came close to that kind of mirthful closeness.

That was before I was involved in organizing our Baguio City Saint Louis Boys’ High School Class 1968 50th Year Reunion. And I just realized this last weekend stay with 1968 batchmates in Northern California.

Way back in 2015, a ’68 batchmate, former Lathrop, California Vice-Mayor Christopher Mateo contacted me asking me if we should organize a Golden Jubilee Reunion of our batch. 2018 was, to me, was too far-off. So, though I said, I think so, I actually just brushed it off. Unbeknownst to us, a tobacco industry stalwart, Andy Filler; Baguio City McDonald magnate Mike Del Rosario; and planner Nito Meneses were already leading meetings with other batchmates projecting a reunion in Baguio.

Before the end of the 2015, Andy and wife, Nanette, came to the US and contacted me asking me if the US based batchmates could support a reunion. After that meeting, I contacted Christopher and said, “I guess we are on.”

We then went on a frenzy identifying and contacting our batchmates. Our yellowing yearbooks came out of the shelves and bauls. We used Facebook to search names that matched those in the book. We found, compared to the boyish, Beatle or Dave Clark mopped haired graduates; peppered hair, tummy bulging, mature faced possible classmates. We pmed them asking if they were SLUBHS Class ’68. If they responded positive, we requested them to spread the word to their possible contacts about the forthcoming reunion.

Apart from a Baguio coordinating committee, a support core evolved in California. We held meetings. We raised funds during those meetings. Those meetings were punctuated with eating, singing, dancing…virtually parties.

It is during those meetings that a bond developed among us. It occurred to me that with most of these batchmates, I spent 10 years in the campus everyday except weekends (actually even weekends with those who joined extracurriculars like the boy scouts or the CHIRO). The hours we spent were actually longer than the hours we spent with our families. Moreover, we spent a decade of similar history up to when John F. Kennedy was assassinated and when man first landed on the moon. We were in the era of Aquarius, having our puberty period at the time of mini-skirts, dancing to the similar beats of the Animals, Beatles, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, etc. We spoke the same language which may be different from our Manongs and, definitely, foreign to SLUBHS millennials.

After high-school and going about our different notches in society, we came together at our Golden Anniversary and we were like frozen back to our high-school times. We were reminded of the pebbles that constituted the pillars that we have become. We were catapulted to our youth. We were one.

Moreover, before and after the anniversary, we were reminded of the priests who were great and those who made us miserable, the great and terrible teachers, and classmates that were outstanding and who made us laugh. And laugh as in guffaws.

Most importantly, our spouses and significant others shared these guffaws and they also bonded not only because their husbands are of SLUBHS Class ’68 but because they found each other also worthy to be friends. Now, they are even the ones planning our future bucket list of cruises and places we have to visit.

And this kind of el-lek (guffaw) that I have not heard from my wife for a long time made me realize that I am developing again a kind of deep friendship that I thought I will never again have.

Thanks, SLUBHS Class ’68, for making my beginning twilight years a happier journey. Wen ah, habang napigsa tayo pay. Intayon ngarud.

By the way, our friendship now made us also donate to those affected by Typhoon Ompong in Baguio City.

Yes, that is what friends are for.