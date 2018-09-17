All That Fits: Surface James Balao

By ABIGAIL B. ANONGOS

A few days from this writing (September 11) we are already counting 10 years since the abduction of Cordillera activist James Balao on September 17, 2008. We are also counting 10 years of injustice for James, his family, his clan, the Cordillera communities he served and his organisation, the Cordillera Peoples Alliance, of which he was a pioneer.

I would like to devote this week’s space for this letter written by his family almost a month ago, on the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared. It was originally posted on Facebook by the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance, which has been posting material on the enforced disappearance of James Balao since September 1.

Message from the Balao family on the International Day of the Disappeared:

Ang liham na ito ang siyang magsilbing pakikiisa namin sa inyo itong araw ng mga desaparecidos.

Sometime in the early months of 2008, our Manong James told us about the people doing surveillance on him, and warned us that we were also being watched and followed. We just thought he would go through that problem. Came April 19, we celebrated his birthday, we didn’t know that it will be his last birthday with us, he was only 47 then. On September 17, 2008 he was abducted by the military forces and until now he has not come home to us. 2 years later after James’ abduction, both our parents passed away. It is so sad that he wasn’t there to see our father go through Chemo nor to be with our mom as she silently passed away. James wasn’t there to say his last words and goodbye to both our mom and dad. It is always very painful to think about it. Napakahirap pa rin mag move on, until now we are still being tortured, it feels like Manong James and all of us are still in the dungeons and being brutally tortured. In our dad’s deathbed he said “If he is dead, please give his dead body to us so we can give him a proper burial”. Hindi natupad ang wish nya na makita pa sana ang kanyang panganay. We need closure. Who would not wish ill for all the perpetrators? Would it be easy to forgive them? Manong James is a good man, he was never the enemy, kagaya nating lahat na nawalan, nadukutan at naghahanap, … we just want him back. Sadya yatang napakalupit ang mga nangyayari ngayon sa atin, nagbabalik ang mga demonyo sa matataas na pwesto. At hanggang ngayon wala parin nakukulong o napaparusahan sa mga perpetrators.

Mag sasampung taon na rin ang kasong writ of amparo ni manong James, at wala pa ring nangyayari. Hindi rin tumutupad ang mga kinauukulang ahensya na gumawa ng imbistigasyon at magbigay ng report sa korte, ang sabi nila ay di daw nakikicooperate ang pamilya sa pagbigay ng impormasyon. Ang tanong-ano pa bang impormasyon ang maibibigay ng pamilya dahil naibigay naman na lahat sa kanila. Ang pinapalabas na nila ngayon ay ang mga kasamahan ni Manong James daw mismo ang kumuha sa kanya.

To all our friends, the CHRA, ang CPA, Desaparacidos, people from foreign countries, to everyone who had been very helpful to us for so long up to the present, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who in so many ways sacrificed their time and effort in doing everything possible to find and bring James back to us. We thank you all so much. May the Lord God bless you. # nordis.net