All that Fits: Books on Cordillera Heroes

By ABIGAIL ANONGOS

www.nordis.net

This week was National Heroes Day (August 27). May we add substance to the holiday by sharing some publications we know of on Cordillera Heroes—indigenous peoples and advocates in the region who dedicated and sacrificed their lives in aspiration of a better world for the future generations of indigenous peoples. They are ordinary people with outstanding life stories of courage, dedication and commitment to serve the people, often against a backdrop of repression and tyranny.

It is hoped that the following suggested books will be of interest to you or at least pique your curiosity. Some of them are children’s books—may it inspire co-parents to encourage their kids to read (and I mean physically read a book) especially at this challenging age of technology.