14 killed in Kalinga road mishap

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Fourteen passengers, most of them senior citizens, were killed and 25 others were injured when the brakes of the jeepney they were riding on failed and they fell into an 80-meter ravine in Barangay Dao-angan at Balbalan town here in Kalinga on Tuesday afternoon, September 11.

Thirteen of the elderly passengers were killed instantly: Willy Gamongan, Benjamin Badong, Isabel Bagni, Victorio Banglagan, Rosario Badong, Soledad Dammay, Agueda Palangdao, Lolita Latawan, Eliza Amoga, Leota Maday, Angelina Benito, Teresa Dulansi, and Annie Baluga.

The 14th fatality, Martin Canao, died at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Tabuk City.

The victims, all senior citizens, were on their way back to their homes from the Balbalan municipal hall after claiming the pay-out of their third-quarter social pension of PHP1,500 from the DSWD.

According to police investigators, the jeepney was traveling through the rough road when the driver lost control as the vehicle lost its brakes downhill. They added that the jeepney with a 20 seater capacity was packed with more than 40 passengers and that more than half were seated on the roof.

The local government of Kalinga has already extended assistance to the families of the victims. Food and rice needed in the first night of the wake were distributed, as well as caskets for the dead from the accident, to the families by the provincial government.

According to Kalinga Governor Jocel Baac there is an ongoing assessment of the condition of the injured victims to determine their needs and possible financial assistance from the provincial government.

DSWD-Cordillera Director Janet Armas said they are in touch with the provincial office to assess and identify the nearest kin of those who died and the injured so that the government’s financial assistance can be properly handed over. # nordis.net