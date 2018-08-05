By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Director-General Audrey Azoulay of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) condemned the killing of Joey Llana, a radio broadcaster in Albay provincest 2 in a statement released on August.

“I condemn the murder of Joey Llana,” said the Director-General. “I urge the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice. Impunity must not be allowed to embolden those who use violence to restrict press freedom and freedom of information,” she added.

Llana, 38 a blocktimer of radio station dwZR in Legazpi City, Albay was killed by unidentified gunmen as he was leaving his home in Brgy. Penafrancia, Daraga town at around 4:45 am Friday, July 20, 2018. He was on his way to host his program, Metrobanat, which aired from 5:30 to 7 a.m.

Llana was shot 14 times with .45 caliber and 9mm pistols.

According to the National Union of Journalists (NUJP), Llana is the 12th media killed under President Rodrigo Duterte, the third in Bicol and the 185th since 1986. # nordis.net