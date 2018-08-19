The rainy season MAINTENANCE. Road maitenance crews working almost 24 hours clearing landslides and placing warning signs to keep Halsema highway safe for travelers as heavy rains continue to batter Northern Luzon. Photo by kimberlie Ngabit-Quitasol RELEASE. The Ambuklao dam in Benguet started opening its spillways as early as July 20 as continuous rains pummelled Northern Luzon. On August 12 all of the dam’s spillways were already open until this photo was taken on August 15. All this water released from Ambuklao drains to the San Roque dam in Pangasinan which opened its floodgates on August 13. Photo by Kimberlia Ngabit-Quitasol LANDSLIDES AND ROCKSLIDES. Landslides are common hazards along the Cordillera mountain roads. Above, a recent slip triggered by the lingering rains along Balakian, Bontoc portion of the Halsema mountain trail. Photo by Ramon Balan-eg « « Judge dismisses murder case against Makabayan 4 | NPA attacks 81st IB HQ » » Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.