DOTr sacks CAR officials

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) dismissed Atty. Jesus Eduardo Natividad, Regional Director in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOTr-CAR), and Datu Mohammad Abbas, Assistant Regional Director of the DOTr-CAR, after being found guilty of administrative offenses and corruption charges.

In a press release, DOTr central office announced that they have served the dismissal order to the erring officials on August 22. The dismissal order also comes with accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification for re-employment in government services.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Abbas refuses to obey the order, and says “only President Duterte can terminate him because he is a presidential appointee,” the DOTr statement said.

“For the record, Mr. Abbas does not hold any appointment paper from President Duterte,” the DOTr statement added.

According to DOTr, Abbas was appointed by the previous administration, and is serving the DOTr-CAR on a hold-over and acting capacity. A replacement has already been appointed.

Abbas was dismissed after several stakeholders in Baguio City and the Cordillera region complained of his misconduct. Among the charges include accepting money to facilitate the issuance of Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), extortion in exchange for the release of impounded vehicles, accepting commissions from medical and notarial fees relative to franchise applications, as well as conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for brandishing and toting a gun against a certain clinic employee.

“After painstaking scrutiny and careful evaluation of the statements and affidavits, the DOTr found Mr. Abbas guilty of administrative offense of Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service with the penalty of dismissal from the service,” the statement added.

Atty. Natividad was found guilty of Gross Neglect of Duty after he issued a CPC for a U-Hop application within the moratorium period. # nordis.net