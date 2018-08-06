Dengue forces UNP to reset opening

By PAOLA ESPIRITU

VIGAN CITY — The University of Northern Philippines here moved its class opening from August 6 to August 8, 2018 “to pave way for massive fumigation and spraying” in the campus. This was announced by Dr. Gilbert Arce, president of UNP, through a Facebook post that immediately circulated on Friday, August 3.

In his post, Dr. Arce said they consulted the Department of Health and other concerned agencies. The decision is anchored on mitigating the “upsurge of Dengue cases” and “protecting the stakeholders.”

Parents were reminded by the university president to “take precautionary measures” for their children against the illness. He also called on students and university personnel to “maintain proper hygiene” and keep the university clean.

On July 30, Ashik Telmaravi, a 20 years old BS Biology student in the university from Tamil Nabu, India died from dengue and liver complications. He was admitted at the UNP Hospital on July 24 and was confined for three days. On the night of July 27, he was transferred to Metro Vigan Cooperative Hospital where he was immediately put in the intensive care facility and eventually succumbed to death.