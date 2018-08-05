CPA invites public to join world IP day celebration

By PIC

BAGUIO CITY – In celebration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (IPs), the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) will lead a a Cultural Parade-Program and Forum on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights in Baguio City on August 9.

The cultural parade starts at 9:00 AM from the Post Office Park going to the Peoples’ Park. A cultural program follows from 10:00 AM – 12:00 NN at the Peoples’ Park, and ends with a forum on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights at 1:00 PM at the Ibaloi Park.

Bearing the theme: Kaigorotan pairtengen ti laban! Daga, biag ken karbengan salakniban!; the activities will tackle the burning issues faced by indigenous peoples in Baguio City and the Cordillera region that include the heightened militarization, human rights violations and entry of mining and energy projects . It will also showcase traditional music and dances of indigenous peoples in the region as well as other regions of the country and abroad.

CPA invites everyone to join them in celebrating the World’s IP day which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994 as a day to promote and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous peoples.

CPA encourages all participating individuals and groups to wear their traditional attires or clothes with traditional clothing accent. Those who would like to perform cultural presentations and for other inquiries can coordinate with the CPA Secretariat at mobile number 0917 851 1431 or (74) 422 9754 or .