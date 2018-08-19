Baguio engineer, students bags national invention awards

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A Baguio engineer and seven students of the Saint Louis University (SLU) topped the 2018 National Invention Contest and Exhibits (NICE) at the Le Pavillon Metropolitan Park in Pasay City that was held from August 14 to 16.

1st place in the Outstanding Utility Model Category is Engineer Rodrigo P. Duque with his entry “Portable Unihoused Water Purification and Sterilization Apparatus”.

SLU students; Jireh Grace Pihoc, Jay-arr N. Urbano, John Carlo G. Marquez, Julienne Cristy D. Saliwan, Reina Hoy H. Alip, Sydneyton Barri P. As-il and Micah Joy A. Baldonado for their entry “Façade-Integrated Fog Collector: A supplementary Residential Water Supply” got the second place in the Sibol or the Student Creative Research for High School and College Students-College category.

The NICE is hosted by Department of Science and Technology’s Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) and was participated by the winning innovations and inventions from the different Regional Invention Contest and Exhibit (RICE) in the country. Such regional competitions is an effort of the DOST to encourage both public and private inventors and researchers to bring out their creativity and their intelligent capabilities in the field of innovations and functional inventions.

The national award is in line with the DOST’s support of the Republic Act 7459, also known as the “Inventors and Invention Incentives Act of the Philippines”. Such awards recognize the importance of the existence of Filipino inventors and their valuable contribution to the Philippine economic and social development.

Aside from the Utility Model and Sibol, other categories are Outstanding Invention (TUKLAS), Outstanding Industrial Design, and Outstanding Creative Research (LIKHA). # nordis.net