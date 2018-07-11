Salcedo Dam Public Hearing

VIDEO BY KIMBERLY JOY ALEJO; EDITED BY DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

www.nordis.net

SALCEDO, Ilocos Sur — For the third time, officials from the National Irrigation Administration swallowed a resounding ´no to dam´ response from the affected communities and their officials. This transpired during the public hearing on the proposed Gen. Gregorio del Pilar Impounding Project held on June 27 at the gymnasium in the Poblacion of this upland town.